Sinn Féin's Mary Lou McDonald accepts RTÉ invite to take part in Prime Time leaders' debate

Update: Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald has confirmed that she will participate in RTÉ's Prime Time debate tomorrow night.

In a statement, Sinn Féin's Director of Elections Pearse Doherty said he was "happy" to confirm the party leader's participation, but added that "this should not have come down to a last-minute decision on the part of RTÉ".

He said: "Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil wanted this election to be about them, but this election was never about two parties with no real policy differences, who have effectively been in government together for the last four years.

"Neither of them represent change."

- Original reporting by Digital Desk

RTÉ has decided to include the Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald in the final televised debate of the election campaign.

RTÉ's General Election steering committee met at 11am to consider representations from the party to take part.

The broadcaster was to hold a head-to-head between Fianna Fáil's Micheál Martin and Fine Gael's Leo Varadkar only on Prime Time tomorrow night.

Both leaders had said they had no difficulties with accommodating Ms McDonald in the debate.

In making their decision, RTÉ said it "is very mindful it has a duty to the public to reflect events as they unfold.

"During the course of the campaign and over recent days RTÉ has taken into consideration the notable change in the dynamic of the campaign on the ground, and representation and statements by political parties. The dynamic has also been consistently reflected in all opinion polls since the campaign commenced.

"We now consider it necessary to amend our original approach, respond to the changes in the campaign, and continue to put the audience first in the making of Tuesday night's programme."

It comes as the latest Sunday Business Post/Red C poll put Sinn Féin is on 24%, up 3% on last week.

The poll shows that Fianna Fáil is down two points to 24%, while Fine Gael is down two points to 21%.