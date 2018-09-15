Home»Breaking News»ireland

Sinn Féin’s Liadh Ní Riada set to join Áras race

Saturday, September 15, 2018 - 07:17 AM

By Elaine Loughlin and Conor Kane

Ireland South MEP Liadh Ní Riada is to be announced as the Sinn Féin presidential candidate this weekend — becoming the fifth person to enter the race for the Áras.

Businessman and former Dragons’ Den star Gavin Duffy secured a nomination after Waterford City and County Council voted to place him on the ballot paper, adding to the endorsements he had received from councils in Carlow, Wicklow, and Meath.

He joins fellow ‘Dragon’ Seán Gallagher, senator Joan Freeman, and President Michael D Higgins, who will contest the presidential election on October 26.

Speaking after yesterday’s vote, Mr Duffy said he was “relieved” to have secured the endorsement of a fourth local authority which allows him to take his place in next month’s presidential election.

“I have spoken to about 450 councillors around the country and the amount of work, effort, and time that you put in,” said Mr Duffy.

“I think it’s a shame it’s a secret to the broader world out there, the amount of work you do.”

Meanwhile, the Sinn Féin ard chomhairle is to meet tomorrow morning to formally select a candidate. Nominations closed this week with two names, Ms Ní Riada and Cavan-Monaghan TD Caoimhghín Ó Caoláin, being put forward.

Mr Ó Caoláin has said he has “no interest” in running and so it is expected that Ms Ní Riada will be selected.

Ms Ní Riada, who is the daughter of late composer Sean Ó Riada, has already indicated that it would be a “huge honour” to contest the election.

Monday will provide the remaining hopefuls with a chance of selection when six local authorities meet.


KEYWORDS

Sinn Fein

Related Articles

Gemma O'Doherty won't speak any more about Veronica Guerin's murder

Profiled: The four candidates on the ballot for the presidency so far

Gavin Duffy 'relieved' after securing fourth council endorsement

Dublin City Council opts to not endorse any candidate to challenge 'outstanding' President Higgins

More in this Section

Gemma O'Doherty won't speak any more about Veronica Guerin's murder

Section 39 health workers defer strike after intervention from Simon Harris

Lost village emerges from lake as water levels plummet at Wicklow reservoir

Green solid fuels contributing to 'extraordinarily high levels of air pollution', report finds


More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, September 12, 2018

    • 11
    • 12
    • 28
    • 35
    • 37
    • 44
    • 30

Full Lotto draw results »