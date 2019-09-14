News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Sinn Féin’s €1.7m donor buried in West Belfast

Sinn Féin’s €1.7m donor buried in West Belfast
By Press Association
Saturday, September 14, 2019 - 11:24 AM

The Englishman who left €1.7m (£1.5m) to Sinn Féin had his ashes buried in west Belfast, it has emerged.

Sinn Féin received the windfall in the will of a party supporter living in Wales.

The gift was made by William E Hampton and paid in two instalments of in April and May.

The contribution is the largest donation given to a political party in Northern Ireland.

Mr Hampton, who was not married and had no children, left some money to friends and acquaintances, but the main beneficiary of the will was the Sinn Féin.

It is understood that he spent some time living in Ireland and was a long-time supporter of the party before his death on January 11 2018 at his home in Pembrokeshire, Wales, at the age of 82.

Mr Hampton’s headstone is in Hannahstown Cemetery, as reported by the Irish News.

It reads: “True friend of Ireland. Remembered by his friends and comrades in Sinn Fein.”

It’s understood an interment ceremony took place last year and was attended by senior members of the party.

The TUV leader Jim Allister has written to the National Crime Agency over the donation.

He has asked for the agency to investigate the donation.

- Press Association

READ MORE

Coveney backed Bailey in swing scandal

More on this topic

Sinn Féin leader praises donor who gave party €1.7m as ‘rebel with a cause’Sinn Féin leader praises donor who gave party €1.7m as ‘rebel with a cause’

Mary Lou McDonald: We must 'ensure Brexit isn't used as a pretext to deliver a hard budget'Mary Lou McDonald: We must 'ensure Brexit isn't used as a pretext to deliver a hard budget'

Sinn Féin deputy leader insists ‘no bad blood’ with colleague vying for jobSinn Féin deputy leader insists ‘no bad blood’ with colleague vying for job

Sinn Féin MLA eyes challenge for leadership roleSinn Féin MLA eyes challenge for leadership role


Political donationSinn FeinWilliam E HamptonTOPIC: Sinn Féin

More in this Section

Man arrested after garda car rammed during high-speed pursuit of burglars in CorkMan arrested after garda car rammed during high-speed pursuit of burglars in Cork

Man appears in court charged with attempted murder of police officerMan appears in court charged with attempted murder of police officer

Bord Bia approve beef plant in NI to process cattle raised in the RepublicBord Bia approve beef plant in NI to process cattle raised in the Republic

Nine current garda divisions set to lose their headquarters in major shakeupNine current garda divisions set to lose their headquarters in major shakeup


Lifestyle

Some 400 lots to come under the hammer, says Des O’Sullivan.400 lots to come under the hammer at Hegarty’s sale

A major sale of Irish and international art will take place in the RDS on Monday, writes Des O’SullivanWhyte’s sale includes Yeats, le Brocquy and Warhol

Research shows that simple and low-effort exercises can have a big impact on your fitness, writes Peta Bee.Easy does it: Simple and low-effort exercises can have a big impact on your fitness

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, September 11, 2019

  • 2
  • 15
  • 24
  • 33
  • 41
  • 42
  • 23

Full Lotto draw results »