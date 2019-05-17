Sinn Féin will work with Johnson despite 'ignorant and belligerent' position on Ireland

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald says that her party will work with Boris Johnston if he becomes the new leader of the Conservative party.

“We will do business with whomever we need to,” she told RTE radio’s Today with Sean O’Rourke show.

However, she said that if he becomes British Prime Minister and head of government he will have to “shift more from his position” in relation to Brexit.

He has proven “highly ignorant and quite belligerent” about Ireland, she added.

But he is not representative of the views of all people across the UK, many of whom realize the damage that will be caused by Brexit, she added.