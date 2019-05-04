Sinn Féin welcomes Taoiseach's apology for mortuary comments and calls for action to be taken

Sinn Féin President Mary Lou McDonald has welcomed the Taoiseach's apology for his comments about the mortuary at University Hospital Waterford.

Leo Varadkar issued a statement earlier saying 'this is one he got wrong'.

He said there were conflicting accounts about the mortuary last week and he didn't want to jump to conclusions - but he now accepts subsequent statements support the consultants' claims about conditions.

Deputy McDonald said the consultants deserved an apology - but it should now be followed by action.

She said: "The Taoiseach now, having apologised, needs to make absolutely sure, as head of Government, that the full facts surrounding the complaints made by the pathologists are set out in a clear fashion.

"I think it's also necessary for the hospitals to come before the Oireachtas and for elected representatives to have an opportunity to ask questions."

Leo Varadkar issues apology over mortuary claims

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has apologised “unreservedly” for failing to treat seriously the concerns about mortuary services at University Hospital Waterford.

Mr Varadkar admitted he “got it wrong” after claiming there was no evidence to back up allegations that dead bodies had been left to decompose on trolleys at the hospital.

Four consultant pathologists wrote to the Health Service Executive (HSE) last year stating the pressing need to have inadequate facilities at the hospital mortuary addressed.

The consultants said bodies had been left to decompose on trolleys and that it had led to closed-coffin funerals in some instances.

It also emerged last week that dead bodies had been stored on the floor of the mortuary at the hospital.

In a letter dated March 26 to the South/South-West Hospital Group, the four consultant pathologists reiterated their concerns about unacceptable mortuary conditions at the hospital.

They described “body storage on the floor of the mortuary” following a “surge in activity”.

Earlier this week, the Taoiseach claimed “there was no evidence” to back up the claims.

However, in a statement issued on Saturday the Fine Gael leader said he made the comments because of “conflicting accounts”.

He said: “On the one hand, a letter from four consultants making deeply disturbing claims about conditions in the mortuary and on the other hand, a statement from hospital management saying there was no evidence or supporting complaints to back up the claims.

“I did not want to jump to conclusions or to side with one group of staff against another without knowing facts or before an investigation was carried out.

“That’s why I said that I did not know if the claims were true or not.

“Over the course of the week, corroborating statements have come to light and complaints have been made that I believe support the views expressed by the four consultants. This is one I got wrong.

“I want to apologise unreservedly to anyone who feels that I did not treat this issue with the seriousness or sensitivity it deserved.

“As I have said before, my over-riding concern is for the dignity of patients in life and in death.

“It has never been in dispute that the mortuary is sub-standard and needs to be replaced.”

He added that planning permission has been granted for a new mortuary at the hospital while temporary measures are being put in place in the interim. - Press Association