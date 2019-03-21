Sinn Féin warns against any Stormont veto on backstop wording

A restored executive cannot have any veto over the working of the border backstop, Sinn Féin’s Stormont leader has said.

Michelle O’Neill made clear that Sinn Féin would reject any move to bolster the powers of the devolved administration in relation to the backstop’s operation.

Devolution in Northern Ireland can only be resurrected if both of the main parties, Sinn Féin and the DUP, agree to enter another powersharing coalition.

“There will not be any situation where there will be a veto handed to this Assembly,” said Mrs O’Neill.

Mrs O'Neill's comments came in response to speculation that the Government may move to strengthen the role of the Assembly in domestic law in order to win DUP support for the Brexit withdrawal treaty.

Assembly structures mean the DUP could, with the assistance of a small number of like-minded MLAs, wield a veto on backstop matters by triggering the “petition of concern” voting mechanism.

Under the terms of the proposal withdrawal deal, the backstop would come into effect if a wider trade deal fails to materialise before the end of the Brexit implementation period.

It would tie the whole UK to a customs union and see Northern Ireland adhere to single market rules on goods in order to keep the Irish border free flowing.

The UK Government has already committed to giving Stormont a consultative role before a decision is made to either enter the backstop or extend the implementation period.

This is a desperate situation, this is chaos, this is catastrophic, and I believe the DUP and British government are taking a hatchet and sledgehammer to our local economy and the needs of people here, so there can't be a situation where there would be a veto handed to the Assembly

And, if the backstop does come into effect, the Stormont Assembly and Executive would be given a role in its operation, with the legislature being asked to consent to any new or amended EU laws applying to the region.

Mrs O’Neill said: “Of course there can be a consultative role, that was set out in the withdrawal agreement as it stands, but there cannot be any veto afforded to the DUP or anybody else in this situation.

“This is a desperate situation, this is chaos, this is catastrophic, and I believe the DUP and British government are taking a hatchet and sledgehammer to our local economy and the needs of people here, so there can’t be a situation where there would be a veto handed to the Assembly.

“The EU have been clear about that, because that’s not what’s in the withdrawal agreement, and I have spoken to the Tánaiste this week and he also gave the same assurance that there would be no veto handed to an Assembly, that obviously doesn’t exist at this moment in time.”

Theresa May speaking last night. Photo: PA.

European leaders will gather in Brussels today to consider whether to delay Brexit.

Theresa May has asked for an extension until June 30 to get a deal done.

EU Council President Donald Tusk spoke on it yesterday: "I believe that a short extension will be possible but it will be conditional on a positive vote on the Withdrawal Agreement."

But he did not talk about the possibility of a long extension.

And a leaked EU Commission document suggests the choice is either extend until just before the European elections in May, or kick it out until the end of the year.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar at Government Buildings. Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar was fairly open to Mrs May's request saying: "It's time now to cut the British government some slack when it comes to their request for an extension."

But France has threatened to veto the extension if the British Prime Minister does not show a clear way for the withdrawal deal to get passed.

It is unlikely to be a warm reception for Theresa May when she arrives in Brussels later and decisions made today could be key.

- Press Association and Digital desk