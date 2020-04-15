Sinn Féin urge parties that are 'serious about change' not to go into FG/FF coalition

Sinn Fein is urging other parties that are serious about 'change' not to go into a government with Fianna Fail and Fine Gael.

Yesterday both parties moved a step closer to forming a historic grand coalition after agreeing a framework for Government.

However, a third party will be needed to make up the numbers in the Dáil.

Sinn Fein's housing spokesperson, Eoin Ó Broin, says other smaller parties would need to think long and hard about what they would be getting into.

“I don’t think anybody really believes that Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael, who spent the last four years creating a housing and health crisis, are now the right people to try and fix it,” he said.

“And I would urge anybody who is serious about change to walk with those of us who are committed to type of change the country really needs.”

Meanwhile, the parliamentary parties of Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil will be briefed on an agreement to enter government today.

Their parties leaders approved the framework agreement yesterday potentially paving the way for an historic grand coalition.

Parliamentary parties will be briefed on its contents - before it is shared out to other parties like the Greens, Social Democrats and Labour.

But the process is far from done, or certain.

Both Leo Varadkar and Micheál Martin have agreed a third party will need to come on board to give stability to the next government.

So far there's no takers, and it's far from clear whether this document of broad policy positions can change any minds.