Sinn Féin under fire over ‘soft’ approach to criminality

Sinn Féin has come under fire over its “soft” approach to criminality during the final leaders’ debate of the general election

The left-wing party surged into the lead in one recent opinion poll in the race to head the next coalition Government after this weekend’s poll.

The party’s attitude to IRA violence during the Troubles has been a frequent focus during previous elections. Ms McDonald said her party’s Stormont finance minister Conor Murphy was going to apologise over comments he made in 2007 about the killing of Co Armagh man Paul Quinn (Liam McBurney/PA).

This year it has harnessed popular discontent over issues such as homelessness and its message of change appears to have resonated with the electorate, polls suggested.

Sinn Féin president May Lou McDonald said her party’s Stormont finance minister Conor Murphy was going to apologise over comments he made in 2007 about the killing of Co Armagh man Mr Quinn.

She said: “That is the correct and the decent thing to do.”

They were debating on RTÉ's Prime Time programme on Tuesday evening. Fianna Fáil leader Micheal Martin, Fine Gael leader Leo Varadkar and Sinn Féin president Mary Lou McDonald during the final TV leaders’ debate at the RTE studios in Dublin (Niall Carson/PA)

Mr Quinn, 21, was beaten to death in a shed in Co Monaghan in 2007.

At the time Mr Murphy told the BBC he was involved in smuggling and criminality.

Ms McDonald said a family that has lost their son in such circumstances did not need the additional grief and hurt caused by her party colleague’s comments.

Earlier, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar reiterated that he would not go into a coalition government with Sinn Féin and accused his rivals of being “soft on crime”.

Ms McDonald said it was a “clarion call of desperation”.

She was pressed on the juryless Special Criminal Court, which deals with dissident republican terrorism but asserted she was for the courts and for special powers.

She added: “We have 21st century criminals, we need 21st century powers.”

The lengthy debate covered homelessness, lack of hospital beds and concerns over change to the state retirement age.

Mr Varadkar said: “Putting Micheál Martin back in office would be like putting John Delaney back in charge of the FAI (Football Association of Ireland) in nine years.” Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin and Fine Gael leader Leo Varadkar (Niall Carson/PA)

Mr Delaney resigned as a senior executive after it was revealed he gave the governing body a €100,000 loan in 2017.

Mr Varadkar challenged Sinn Féin on its record in tackling homelessness in Northern Ireland, where it recently returned to political powersharing after a three-year hiatus.

Ms McDonald said: “Fianna Fáil was and is the party of property developers and Fine Gael is the party of landlords.”

She added Northern Ireland had endured a decade of Tory austerity, and claimed the Taoiseach’s figures on homelessness in Northern Ireland were wrong.

Mr Varadkar said he would focus on health if re-elected, and was putting more hospital beds in while investing more on primary care.

The Sinn Féin leader said there should be more investment in public medicine.

She added: “It is confused, it is two-tier.”