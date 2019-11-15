News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Sinn Féin TD: Party can recover from poor showing at local election

Sinn Féin's Eoin Ó Broin and Lynn Boylan at a polling station in May
By Digital Desk staff
Friday, November 15, 2019 - 10:56 AM

A Sinn Féin TD believes there is enough time before the next general election for the party to recover from it's poor showing in the local elections.

The Party's Ard Fheis is taking place this weekend in Derry.

A range of issues will be discussed at the gathering which will also see a challenge to the Vice President, Michelle O'Neill.

Housing Spokesperson, Eoin Ó Broin says they will work to improve the fitness of the party for the campaigns ahead.

"There could be almost a year between that election and the General Election," he said, adding that the election is "shaping up" to be held between March and May next year.

Mr Ó Broin added the party has to work hard in every constituency, including his own, to prove "the fitness of the organisation to fight the election".

Before the General Election, there will be four byelections to fill the seats vacated by those elected to the European Parliament.

In the vote that will take place at the end of the month, the Sinn Féin candidates are Johnny Mythen (Wexford), Thomas Gould (Cork North-Central), Ann Graves (Fingal) and Mark Ward (Dublin Mid-West).

