Sinn Féin TD hits out at protest outside Health Minister's home

Sinn Féin's spokesperson on health says a protest at the private home of Simon Harris at the weekend is a step too far.

Gardaí were called after a group called Fingal Battalion staged the latest in a series of demonstrations calling for the Health Minister's resignation.

He responded with a statement saying his main concern is his family, but he will not be intimidated.

Sinn Féin's Louise O'Reilly says this type of protest does not help anybody.

"I don't think it's acceptable for any group to protest at someone's home," said Ms O'Reilly.

"The Minister is involved in politics, his family are not. And their right to privacy should be protected.

"I would also say to the protestors that what they're doing in counterproductive.

"It's not engendering any support for those who seek to oppose the government or indeed seek to oppose what this government is doing to people. In fact, it is having the very opposite effect."