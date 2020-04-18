News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Sinn Féin TD defends migrant workers at Keelings as Govt orders review of situation

By Digital Desk staff
Saturday, April 18, 2020 - 03:57 PM

A Sinn Féin TD has defended the migrant workers from Eastern Europe who have come to Ireland to pick fruit while much of the country remains on lockdown.

Louise O'Reilly's comments come as the government has ordered an urgent review of restrictions at airports, after an outcry about nearly 200 fruit-pickers being flown into Dublin earlier this week.

The flight from Bulgaria was chartered from Ryanair to bring in workers for Keelings in north Co Dublin.

Last night, the State's Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan said the flight was contrary to public health advice during the Covid-19 pandemic.

"We don't want to see any other form of travel coming through the ports or the airports other than those sorts of categories and that has been our clear recommendation," he said.

"Anybody who is coming through the airport that is in the categories that we identified, we see the public health advice that we have given as applying to those individuals."

Sinn Féin health spokesperson Louise O'Reilly says the workers involved have been placed in an awful position.

"I would challenge the view that just because they come back that means that they're happy or indeed content with the work or the wages," she said.

"I think that might be reflective of their situation at home rather than any love they have for picking fruit for 10, 12 hours a day," she added.

Health Minister Simon Harris says he feels uneasy about the incident.

"I know that the company said that they were quarantining and follow public health advice for 14 days but I don't feel comfortable with it," he said.

