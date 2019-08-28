News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Sinn Féin targets ‘political football’ social welfare rates

Sinn Féin targets ‘political football’ social welfare rates
By Press Association
Wednesday, August 28, 2019 - 03:26 PM

Sinn Féin has published a proposal to target an annual social welfare increase as political parties draw battle lines ahead of the upcoming budget.

The party has proposed a new Social Welfare Commission to target the €5 increase for certain social welfare groups, which it said has become a “political football”.

The “fiver for all” phenomenon has been a steady addition in the Irish budget for the last several years, seeing €5 being awarded to those on certain social welfare benefits.

Media speculation about the €5 supplement and who would receive it in this year’s budget had already begun, as parties decide on what their respective budgets will include.

Disabilities Minister Finian McGrath has confirmed he will be seeking a €5 increase to the state pension during Government budget discussions.

It's wrong that people wait around for a year to see if they're going to get a fiver from the Government

Fianna Fáil’s social protection spokesman Willie O’Dea also confirmed his party will be seeking the same increase.

Sinn Féin said the current mechanism for awarding the increase is a political ploy by parties to curry favour with certain voting groups, without research or targeting those most in need.

The proposal comes before the budget, due in October, and ahead of a widely predicted general election some time in the new year.

Sinn Féin spokesman on social protection and employment affairs John Brady said money should be allocated based on those who need the extra funds the most, backed by research by an independent group.

“This is about providing a decent standard of living for people on social welfare,” he said.

“Year on year we see some political parties saying they want to see everyone receive a fiver, but there’s no basis for it, it’s not based on evidence from advocacy groups, Barnardos, or St Vincent de Paul for example.

“It’s wrong that people wait around for a year to see if they’re going to get a fiver from the Government.

“This would remove it from the political sphere.”

Sources close to Sinn Féin claim that the current mechanism for awarding the €5 payment favours those most likely to vote for the current government, and in turn has been seen as a “vote winner” for parties in the past.

The party has proposed the Social Welfare Commission be set up to ensure the funds are allocated among those most in need by using the  Minimum Essential Standard of Living, determined by the Vincentian Partnership of Social Justice, an annual report which examines what level of income would allow different households to live with dignity.

Sinn Féin said those figures should be examined by the commission, which would make recommendations to government on any increases to social welfare in any upcoming budget.

The proposed commission would have nine members in total, none of which should be employed by the state – four members from organisations or charities who assist vulnerable citizens, two members with expertise in economics or another relevant field, two members with understanding of the interests of some or all of the groups who would benefit, and a ninth member – a chairman, appointed by the minister.

Sinn Féin estimates the annual running cost of such a commission would be around €480,000 per year.

Social Protection Minister Regina Doherty warned last month that pensions and other social welfare increases would be threatened by a no-deal Brexit.

- Press Association

More on this topic

Sinn Féin councillor Toiréasa Ferris to step down from politicsSinn Féin councillor Toiréasa Ferris to step down from politics

Government meeting with Adams after ceasefire showed ‘indecent haste’Government meeting with Adams after ceasefire showed ‘indecent haste’

Call to blacklist Sitka spruce forests as invasive speciesCall to blacklist Sitka spruce forests as invasive species

Mary Lou McDonald urges rapid formation of all-Ireland forum on unityMary Lou McDonald urges rapid formation of all-Ireland forum on unity

Sinn FeinTOPIC: Sinn Féin

More in this Section

New award honours memory of Constance MarkieviczNew award honours memory of Constance Markievicz

#ThankYouLaura: A 'bittersweet day' for family of Laura Brennan as HPV vaccine extended to boys#ThankYouLaura: A 'bittersweet day' for family of Laura Brennan as HPV vaccine extended to boys

'I was bawling crying. I was petrified': Cork woman recalls terror of taxi being attacked by gang'I was bawling crying. I was petrified': Cork woman recalls terror of taxi being attacked by gang

Anger as planning permission granted for 471 apartments at former Chivers siteAnger as planning permission granted for 471 apartments at former Chivers site


Lifestyle

The former Bake Off finalist tells Ella Walker about the need to make mistakes, and what the inside of her brain looks like.Bake Off’s Kim-Joy: ‘If I make a pizza, I still like to do faces’

Although rarely serious, back pain is extremely common and can be a real bane. Liz Connor talks to the experts.Blighted by lower back pain? Experts explain the key signs, symptoms and treatments to know about

A new Pinterest report reveals how people are getting organised after the summer break.Is September the second New Year? 4 ways to improve your productivity and happiness this autumn

The D23 Expo gave the people what they wanted and then some.As Disney announces new rides – the mustn’t miss attractions they’re bringing to a park near you

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, August 24, 2019

  • 5
  • 6
  • 8
  • 16
  • 29
  • 46
  • 21

Full Lotto draw results »