Sinn Féin: Taoiseach must take the lead on border poll

By Digital Desk staff
Monday, September 16, 2019 - 07:30 AM

The Taoiseach must lead from the front when it comes to the Irish unity debate, according to Sinn Féin.

The call comes after a UK poll for The London Independent showed widespread support for a referendum on the Northern Ireland Border.

Party president Mary Lou McDonald says change is coming and the government in Ireland must be prepared.

"These polls illustrate yet again the absolute necessity now for us to have a debate to begin preparations for a transition to a border poll and then beyond that to a united Ireland.

"The Government, and the Taoiseach in particular, needs to lead on that, there is no point burying their heads in the sand," she added.

