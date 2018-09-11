Sinn Fein table no confidence motion in Eoghan Murphy as Fingal Council blast minister

By Daniel McConnell and Elaine Loughlin

The chief executive of Fingal County Council, Paul Reid, has delivered a strong rebuke of Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy’s threat to assume powers to deal with the homeless crisis.

Mr Reid, speaking at a meeting of the council, said he was “shocked and surprised” at Mr Murphy’s comments, saying Fingal has met and surpassed every target set by central Government.

Mr Reid said he has received a lot of calls from concerned councillors since Mr Murphy launched his attack on their failure to deal with the crisis, but said he was keen to put on record the progress made by Fingal.

He told councillors that he has written to the minister, setting out his disquiet about the threat to remove powers from the council.

I have argued that we should not lose powers but have more powers granted to us in order to deal with this,” he said.

“This council is relentlessly focused on homeless and housing. We have met every target set by central Government,” he said to applause from councillors.

He said 54 new families present for assistance every month and that some hubs take time to turn around. He said there are fewer than 100 families in hotels at present.

At the meeting, Cllr Justin Sinnott said Mr Murphy’s comments were “scraping the bottom of the barrel” and called on Mr Murphy to name specific failings by specific councils, rather than tarring all councils with the same brush.

Meanwhile, a motion of no confidence in Mr Murphy is to be published by Sinn Féin today. The party has threatened the measure before and housing spokesperson Eoin Ó Broin has confirmed the motion will be tabled when the Dáil returns next week.

It comes as Mr Murphy faced a backlash from local authorities after he wrote to them threatening to take some of their powers away if they do not dramatically increase their provision of emergency hubs for homeless families.

Mr Murphy has ordered South Dublin County Council to provide homeless hubs for 300 families before the end of the year.

Fingal County Council has also been told to provide hub spaces for 300 families while Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council must provide hubs for 50 families.

On top of this, the councils have been instructed to put 150 emergency beds in place by the start of November.

Mr Murphy has given the three Dublin councils until tomorrow to respond and said he would be writing to other local authorities in the coming days.

But Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown councillor Ossian Smyth said the council had actually exceeded its targets on housing provision.

We’ve built far more houses, we’ve delivered far more housing than we were asked to do but the problem is that that hasn’t been enough,” he said.

“We actually need to go further. There are large vacant sites that belong to the Central Bank, to Horse Racing Ireland, and to other parts of the Government on which we could build hundreds of apartments.

Responding to Mr Reid, Mr Murphy's office has said that his letter to Fingal was not about social house building at all.

"He requested they do more to increase emergency accommodation places rough sleeper places to take those off the streets and out of hotels. The discussion at Fingal seems to deal with the quite separate issue of Social House build," his spokesman said.