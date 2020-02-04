Sinn Féin surges to historic poll lead

Sinn Féin is the most popular party in the State after opening up a clear lead over Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil for the first time since re-entering the Dáil in 1997.

That is according to the latest Irish Times/Ipsos MRBI opinion poll, which shows the party led by Mary Lou McDonald now stands at 25% support, up four points from the previous poll on January 20, while Fine Gael’s support has slipped to 20% and Fianna Fáil is down two points to 23.

Sinn Féin’s support has risen 11 points since October, with voters connecting with its message for change, as well as its vow to return the pension age to 65.

The poll throws the general election campaign into chaos four days out from polling, with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and his party set to lose power after falling nine points since October.

The campaign has been further complicated by the sudden death of Independent Tipperary candidate Marese Skehan, which means the election of candidates will not proceed in the constituency on Saturday.

Ms Skehan’s sudden death is not being treated as suspicious.

The Department of Housing has confirmed the existing field of candidates will have to be countermanded by the Tipperary returning officer.

Mattie McGrath and Joe Hannigan, Independent candidates in Tipperary, confirmed last night that they will seek legal advice as to whether postponement of the election can be avoided.

The poll of 1,200 voters, published last night, shows:

Fine Gael has suffered a sharp drop in support among middle-class voters, aged 35-49, in just two weeks, from 29% to 18%;

Sinn Féin’s rating among the highest educated and highest earners rose by four points;

Support for the Greens has plateaued, while Labour is down to just 4%;

Support for the Government has slumped by six points to just 21%;