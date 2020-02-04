Sinn Féin surges to historic poll lead

Sinn Féin is the most popular party in the State after opening up a clear lead over Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil for the first time since re-entering the Dáil in 1997.
That is according to the latest Irish Times/Ipsos MRBI opinion poll, which shows the party led by Mary Lou McDonald now stands at 25% support, up four points from the previous poll on January 20, while Fine Gael’s support has slipped to 20% and Fianna Fáil is down two points to 23.
Sinn Féin’s support has risen 11 points since October, with voters connecting with its message for change, as well as its vow to return the pension age to 65.
The poll throws the general election campaign into chaos four days out from polling, with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and his party set to lose power after falling nine points since October.
The campaign has been further complicated by the sudden death of Independent Tipperary candidate Marese Skehan, which means the election of candidates will not proceed in the constituency on Saturday.
Ms Skehan’s sudden death is not being treated as suspicious.
The Department of Housing has confirmed the existing field of candidates will have to be countermanded by the Tipperary returning officer.
Mattie McGrath and Joe Hannigan, Independent candidates in Tipperary, confirmed last night that they will seek legal advice as to whether postponement of the election can be avoided.
The poll of 1,200 voters, published last night, shows:
The full state of the parties is: Sinn Féin 25%, up four; Fianna Fáil 23%, down two; Fine Gael 20%, down three; Green Party 8%, no change; Labour 4%, down one; with Independents/others on 20%, up two.
The poll was taken by way of personal, in-home interviews between Thursday and Saturday at 120 sampling points in every constituency across the country.
There is a margin of error of 2.8%.
Meanwhile, Ms McDonald and Sinn Féin got more good news earlier yesterday as RTÉ reversed its decision to exclude her from tonight’s leaders’ debate.
Sinn Féin accepted an invitation to take part in the Prime Time leaders’ debate, which was originally to be held between Mr Varadkar and Mr Martin.
Following a meeting of RTÉ’s general election steering committee, a decision was taken to extend an invitation to her.
Pleased to accept invitation to tomorrow nights leaders debate on RTE— Mary Lou McDonald (@MaryLouMcDonald) February 3, 2020
RTÉ managing director of news and current affairs Jon Williams said the dynamic nature of elections had been taken into account by the station’s steering committee in arriving at its decision.
Sinn Féin director of elections Pearse Doherty, responding to yesterday’s decision, said: “I want to welcome the decision by RTÉ to extend an invite to Mary Lou McDonald to take part in [tonight’s] party leaders’ debate on Prime Time, and I am happy to confirm that Mary Lou will be participating.
“That being said, this should not have come down to a last-minute decision on the part of RTÉ.
“Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil wanted this election to be about them, but this election was never about two parties with no real policy differences, who have effectively been in government together for the last four years.
"Neither of them represent change.”