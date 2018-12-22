NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Sinn Féin suffer 6% drop in support in latest opinion poll

Saturday, December 22, 2018 - 06:22 PM
By Digital Desk staff

A new political opinion poll out this evening delivers Sinn Féin its largest-ever setback in a single month.

The Behaviour and Attitudes poll for The Sunday Times shows the party down six points to 17%, their lowest result since Mary Lou McDonald took over as party leader.

Fine Gael is up one point to 31%, Fianna Fáil up two to 29% and Labour down one to 5%.

The Taoiseach's personal satisfaction rating is unchanged at 48%, while Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin pulls ahead, up one to 50%.

Ms McDonald has also followed her party's lead, slipping back four points in the satisfaction ratings to 44%.

The poll was conducted among 911 Irish voters between December 6 and 18.


