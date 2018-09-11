Sinn Féin submits motion of no confidence in Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy

Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy must step aside and an entire new approach must be adopted to solve the housing crisis, Sinn Féin have claimed.

The party have published a motion of no confidence in Mr Murphy which calls for dramatic shift in policy and an overhaul of the Government's Rebuilding Housing plan.

Speaking as he published the motion this morning, Sinn Féin housing spokesman Eoin Ó Broin said: "Eoghan Murphy isn't up for the job, I believe he has shown himself to be out of touch and out of his depth.

"Fine Gael have been in Government for seven years and during that time the housing crisis has gone from bad to worst, homelessness has reached unprecedented levels."

He said the Rebuilding Ireland plan, which is now two years old, has not delivered while child homelessness has increased by 34% since Mr Murphy entered office.

Sinn Féin housing spokesman Eoin Ó Broin

Mr Ó Broin said: “Fine Gael’s housing policies are not only failing to tackle the housing crisis, they are actually making things worse.

He said that during Fine Gael's first term of office they slashed investment in social and affordable housing and cut staffing levels in Council housing departments.

While the motion will be tabled and debated in the Dáil on September 25, Fianna Fáil have already said that they will not support it which Mr Ó Broin strongly criticised.

.@EOBroin has submitted a motion of no confidence in Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy, which will be debated in the #Dáil on Sept 25th It's time for Mícheál Martin to put up or shut up; he either stands with those suffering or he supports a failing Minister/failing housing policy. pic.twitter.com/aXrSz5gqxW — Sinn Féin (@sinnfeinireland) September 11, 2018

"Fianna Fáil should read the motion no-confidence before they decide on it because it makes very clear that two things have to happen, we have to have a change of policy and a change of Minister and those two things combined are what this motion calls for," he said.

He went on to claim that Micheal Martin's party have failed to produce a costed policy paper on the housing crisis in two years and the issue of homelessness was not included in the Confidence and Supply Agreement.