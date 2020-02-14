Sinn Féin still awaiting 'formal response' but Fianna Fáil snub 'smacks of arrogance', says O Broin

Update: Sinn Féin has admitted it cannot form a stable government without either Fianna Fáil or Fine Gael, who it accuses of “arrogance” and “recklessness” for refusing to talk to the party about a coalition.

Eoin O Broin, one of Sinn Féin's government formation negotiators, said Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin is doing the “most irresponsible thing” by snubbing Sinn Féin's voters and suggesting a new grand coalition government that was rejected at the ballot box.

Asked how Sinn Féin can form a government without either Fianna Fáil or Fine Gael, he said: “You can’t.”

Mr O Broin said: “The most irresponsible thing to do is what Micheál Martin has said - to say he won’t talk to a party that now represents 24% of the electorate.

“He’s talking about putting back in power the government that has just been booted out of power and he is threatening another election at a time when the public want politicians to do their job, form a government for change and start fixing the problems that Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael created through four years of bad government.”

Mr O’Broin said political parties refusing to talk to others and who are “threatening” elections “don’t just smack of arrogance but I actually think there is a certain recklessness.”

People “can’t wait” for the housing and health crisis to be resolved, he told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland.

“It is very clear that the only stable government is going to involve two of the larger parties,” he added.

Despite “huge policy differences” between Sinn Féin and Fianna Fáil, the “only responsible thing to do for any party is to sit down with and to talk” with all other parties, Mr O Broin said.

The Dublin Mid-West TD said Sinn Féin was still awaiting a “formal response” from Mr Martin ruling out coalition talks, but suggested the Fianna Fáil leader may yet change his mind.

“If last week Micheál Martin was saying he wasn’t going to talk to Fine Gael and this week he saying he is, then very clearly Micheál Martin changes his mind on these matters,” he added.

Earlier: Sinn Féin: Fianna Fáil 'displaying a certain immaturity'

By Digital Desk

Talks aimed at putting together a government will continue today.

People Before Profit will meet the Green Party leader Eamon Ryan and Rise TD Paul Murphy, to try to form an alliance.

Yesterday, Fianna Fáil ruled out going into government with Sinn Féin, but said it would talk to Fine Gael.

Micheál Martin has refused to rule out a second general election as the parties scramble to find a working majority.

Following a meeting with Deputy Martin last night, the Social Democrats said: “We had a cordial and respectful conversation but our concern is it didn’t sound a lot like change.”

Sinn Féin TD Martin Kenny is calling on Fianna Fáil to reconsider its stance on working with his party.

Mr Kenny said: "It's displaying a certain immaturity on behalf of Fianna Fáil in that they need to grow up and recognise that there has been an election, that they and fine Gael both lost quite a number of seats.

"Other parties gained seats and the parties that gained seats are parties that were seeking a different way of doing business and a different type of government and a changed government."

He said they have displayed a "certain disregard for the opinions and the views of the general public out there.”

“Fianna Fáil needs to sit up and listen and be prepared to accept that they will have to be part of providing at least some sense of hope for people out there who want a change.”