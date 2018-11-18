Home»ireland

Sinn Féin slams Taoiseach's 'election gambit'

Sunday, November 18, 2018 - 08:05 AM

Sinn Féin has hit out at the Taoiseach over his plans to reform income tax, calling it an "election gambit".

Leo Varadkar announced yesterday he would raise the threshold for the upper rate of tax to €50,000.

However, Sinn Féin said the move would cost the state more than €2bn.

The party's finance spokesperson, Pearse Doherty, said the cuts will not help people struggling with the cost of living.

He said: "The two million people who are below the €35,000 that the Taoiseach was talking about won't receive a penny of that, there will be no impact whatsoever.

"This is designed for the top 20% of earners in society and really it doesn't address the core issues they face and many others face."

- Digital Desk


