Sinn Féin set to add Thomas Gould to North-Central ticket

Sinn Féin councillor Thomas Gould is set to be announced as the party's candidate in Cork North-Central.

He faces the task of retaining a seat held by outgoing TD Jonathan O'Brien in each of the last two elections.

Mr O'Brien rocked the party by confirming his plans to not run again. His announcement came just 10 days ago.

He served for nine years as a TD and 11 years as a member of Cork City Council beforehand.

It is understood that the deadline for nominations to be added to the Sinn Féin ticket was 1pm today and that Mr Gould's was the only name put forward.

READ MORE Party leaders to face off in RTÉ debates ahead of General Election

However, the party is due to meet later to discuss whether they want to add a second candidate to the ticket ahead of the planned selection convention, which is due to take place this Saturday, January 18.

Cork North-Central is shaping up to be one of the most open constituencies in the country, with a number of high profile departures already confirmed.

Two of the four TDs elected in 2016 - Dara Murphy and Jonathan O'Brien - have opted not to run again, while a third - Billy Kelleher - has since been elected to the European Parliament.

Padraig O'Sullivan, who was elected in the by-election in November to replace Mr Kelleher, is on the ticket, as is Mick Barry.