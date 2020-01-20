Sinn Féin promises 'biggest public housing-building programme in history of the State'

An additional 2,600 hospital beds and 100,000 social and affordable homes were two of the marquee commitments delivered by Fianna Fáil and Sinn Féin respectivelytoday, as the election officially entered the season of promises.

Speaking at the launch of its housing proposals, party spokesperson Eoin Ó Broin said Sinn Féin will deliver the largest public housing building programme in the history of the State.

Mr Ó Broin also said that Sinn Féin will introduce an emergency three-year rent reduction and rent freeze.

He said state-wide new rents are €5,904 more per year than in 2011 and €9,720 more in Dublin since Fine Gael came to office.

Social housing delivery remains glacial while overall supply lags far behind the promised 25,000 new homes per year, he said.

“The result of this is thousands of children spending their formative years living in hotels and family HUBs. Tens of thousands of families are languishing on Council housing waiting lists for a decade or more,” he added.

Mr Ó Broin said tens of thousands of renters are paying up to 40% - and in some cases 50% - of their income on accommodation.

An entire generation of young people are locked out of every owning their own home.

"All of this has happened because for three decades - first Fianna Fáil and then Fine Gael - have followed the same set of bad housing policies, he said.

“That is why I am committing here today that Sinn Féin will deliver the largest public housing-building programme in the history of the State. We would take 60,000 families off Council house waiting lists, give 30,000 first time buyers genuinely affordable homes and start to build up a stock of affordable cost rental accommodation,” he said.

Meanwhile, a Fianna Fáil Government would spend an additional €2bn on the health service and introduce 2,600 new beds over the next five years, according to the party’s health spokesperson.

Speaking at an event to launch their approach to the various crises being seen in health, Wicklow TD Stephen Donnelly said that Fine Gael couldn’t solve the trolley crisis because “it doesn’t know how to get things done”.

He said that the way to end overcrowding is to focus on primary care, on resourcing GPs and providing them with diagnostic facilities to stop people from attending emergency departments who don’t need to be there.

His €2bn additional budget is roughly half the outlay that the Government is spending on health at present per annum. The current health budget is €17bn, and was raised €1bn as part of Budget 2020.

Mr Donnelly said that his party plans to reduce waiting times on average in emergency departments from six hours to four.

“If we do these things, if we equip general practice, and if we give the emergency departments the resources they need, and we make sure that there are beds available for admission into hospital, we can make a big difference,” he said.

Mr Donnelly was even more woolly on the thorny issue of private care being taken out of public hospitals. He said he was “totally committed” to universal health care, but that it “remains to be decided” if consultants would be allowed to do private work also.