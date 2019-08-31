News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Sinn Féin MLA eyes challenge for leadership role

Sinn Féin MLA eyes challenge for leadership role
By Press Association
Saturday, August 31, 2019 - 10:55 AM

Sinn Féin’s vice president is set to face a challenge for her job.

Former Stormont education minister John O’Dowd has signalled his ambition to replace Michelle O’Neill in the senior leadership role.

Mr O’Dowd is hoping to secure nominations from party colleagues ahead of a potential challenge at November’s Sinn Féin conference, Ard Fheis.

Mrs O’Neill became vice president in January 2018 when her predecessor Mary Lou McDonald succeeded the retiring Gerry Adams as president.

A year earlier, Mrs O’Neill was appointed the party’s Stormont leader after the late Martin McGuinness stood down on health grounds.

The move from Mr O’Dowd comes in the wake of the party’s poor performance in the European and local council elections south of the border in May.

Sinn Féin lost two of its four MEPs and around half of its councillors.

John O’Dowd said he is seeking nominations from colleagues (PA)
John O’Dowd said he is seeking nominations from colleagues (PA)

Mr O’Dowd confirmed his intention to the Belfast Telegraph.

“I can confirm that I am going forward and right now I am speaking to fellow party members to secure nominations,” he said.

“I would prefer to talk to more party members first but I will release a more detailed statement at a later date.”

A Sinn Féin spokesman said: “Sinn Féin is an open and democratic party.

“Any member of Sinn Féin is entitled to seek nomination for the positions elected at the party’s annual Ard Fheis.”

- Press Association

READ MORE

UK police vow 'robust' response after protesters spark Glasgow riot

More on this topic

Sinn Féin left €1.66m donation in will of English mechanicSinn Féin left €1.66m donation in will of English mechanic

Sinn Féin targets ‘political football’ social welfare ratesSinn Féin targets ‘political football’ social welfare rates

Sinn Féin councillor Toiréasa Ferris to step down from politicsSinn Féin councillor Toiréasa Ferris to step down from politics

Government meeting with Adams after ceasefire showed ‘indecent haste’Government meeting with Adams after ceasefire showed ‘indecent haste’

John O'DowdMichelle O'NeillSinn FeinTOPIC: Sinn Féin

More in this Section

Riot police dealing with ‘significant disorder’ sparked by Irish unity march protests in GlasgowRiot police dealing with ‘significant disorder’ sparked by Irish unity march protests in Glasgow

Garda, 20s, arrested after alleged cash theft at stationGarda, 20s, arrested after alleged cash theft at station

Here's how this weekend's weather is shaping upHere's how this weekend's weather is shaping up

Hard border post-Brexit could provoke bomb attacks, Shane Ross warnsHard border post-Brexit could provoke bomb attacks, Shane Ross warns


Lifestyle

I have a few things to report on this week but in particular I want to talk about a re-tasting of the wines of Mandrarossa, an excellent Sicilian producer I mentioned first a year ago.Wine with Leslie Williams

I discovered a new refill shop near where I live. It is a great addition to the neighbourhood, you can bring jars or your own bags and purchase the amount of nuts, seeds, rice or toiletries that suits you. I filled a jar with a scoop of fresh and perky walnuts on my last visit and I have been using them in my baking and cooking ever since.Michelle Darmody: Baking with walnuts

The Oscar-winning actor on his legacy, his philosophy of acting — and his search for the Holy Grail. By David Marchese.Nicolas unCaged: Acting, legacy and his search for the Holy Grail

Forty years after Alien was released, Suzanne Harrington pays tribute to Lieutenant Ellen Ripley — one of the greatest female protagonists in cinema history.Alien turns 40: Where no-one can hear you scream

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, August 28, 2019

  • 1
  • 8
  • 10
  • 35
  • 37
  • 42
  • 20

Full Lotto draw results »