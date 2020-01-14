Sinn Féin MEP Matt Carthy confirms he will run in election

Sinn Féin MEP Matt Carthy has confirmed he will run in next month's General Election.

The Monaghan father of five said on Tuesday he would be seeking the nomination for the Cavan-Monaghan constituency for the expected Feburary 8 ballot.

Mr Carthy’s name will go before a reconvened constituency convention to take place on Thursday evening in the Hotel Errigal, Cootehill.

Mr Carthy, who was re-elected to the European Parliament last May, will be vying for the seat vacated by Sinn Féin colleague Caoimhghin O Caolain, who confirmed last year he would not stand again.

A wee announcement: I will be asking the people of Cavan Monagan to elect me to the Dáil. This election is an opportunity to end the rip-off of Irish families and the neglect of our communities by Fianna Fáil & Fine Gael. It’s time for change - it’s time for Sinn Féin! pic.twitter.com/pHG3dnbLhS — Matt Carthy MEP (@mattcarthy) January 14, 2020

The party will be putting forward two candidates for the four-seat Cavan-Monaghan constituency, with Pauline Tully expected to run alongside Mr Carthy.

“Caoimhghin O Caolain has been an outstanding representative for Cavan-Monaghan and a pivotal and important leader within Sinn Féin, especially since his election to the Dáil in 1997,” Mr Carthy said.

“In the first instance I want to ensure that his legacy of hard work and dedication to the people of this constituency is maintained following his planned retirement from elected office.

“I also believe that further delivery for these counties requires strengthened republican representation in Leinster House and that requires two Sinn Fein TDs to be returned.

“I am hopeful that this Thursday Sinn Fein members will re-affirm their decision to allow Pauline and I to contest the General Election.

I want to be one of two Sinn Fein TDs, alongside Pauline Tully, representing the great communities of Cavan-Monaghan and North Meath, and I will leave no stone unturned in that bid

“I am a proud Monaghan man – I can think of no greater honour than to be elected to the Dáil by the people of my home constituency.

“Monaghan is a great county, but we have been let down by successive Fianna Fail and Fine Gael governments.

“I want to be one of two Sinn Féin TDs, alongside Pauline Tully, representing the great communities of Cavan-Monaghan and North Meath, and I will leave no stone unturned in that bid.

Ms Tully, a history teacher, who has more than 13 years’ experience as a local councillor for the party, is the former wife of convicted garda killer, Pearse McAuley.

Ms Tully, who has two children, was attacked by her former husband with a steak knife at her home on Christmas Eve 2014.

She has previously said that Sinn Féin have given her their full support regarding her family commitments.

Party president Mary Lou McDonald appointed Donegal TD Pearse Doherty as Sinn Fein’s director of elections on Tuesday.

The Cavan-Monaghan constituency’s three other seats are filled by two Fianna Fai TDs and Fine Gael’s Minister for Business Heather Humphries.