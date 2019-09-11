News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Sinn Féin leader praises donor who gave party €1.7m as ‘rebel with a cause’

By Press Association
Wednesday, September 11, 2019 - 02:48 PM

Sinn Féin President Mary Lou McDonald says the English man who left €1.7m (£1.5m) to the party in his will was a “rebel with a cause.”

Billy Hampton who died last year in Wales aged 82, was living in a mobile home when he made a will leaving the substantial gift to Sinn Féin.

It is understood to be the largest ever known donation to a political party in Northern Ireland.

I can only say Billy was a rebel, a rebel with a cause. He clearly shared our goals

Ms McDonald said the money was bequeathed to Sinn Féin “within all of the rules and regulations and will be spent within the rules and regulations”.

“I did not know Billy Hampton but judging from people who did know him he considered this to be a very robust statement against the political establishment.

“He obviously saw in Sinn Féin an organisation that is full square for Irish unity, for progress and for peace and prosperity in Ireland but also a party that stands full square against the political establishment,” Ms McDonald added.

“I can only say Billy was a rebel, a rebel with a cause. He clearly shared our goals.”

She was speaking at the party’s pre-Dáil think-in Dundalk, Co Louth.

- Press Association

