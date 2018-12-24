NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Sinn Féin is not a 'get rich quick' scheme, McDonald insists

Monday, December 24, 2018 - 09:30 AM
By Digital Desk staff

The Sinn Féin leader says being a TD is not a "get rich quick" scheme.

It is after it was revealed Sinn Féin no longer enforces its policy that elected representatives should take the average wage.

At least one TD takes home the full €94,000 salary, while others have yet to reveal what they take home.

Party leader Mary Lou McDonald says her pay after tax is just €24,000.

"Sinn Féin is not a vehicle for people to get rich, This is not a get rich quick scheme," she said.

"This isn't about people advancing their carer platforms. This is a national platform that is about social justice and that's about Irish unity."


