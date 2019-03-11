Sinn Féin hopeful EU solidarity with Ireland continues

Downing Street says Brexit talks between the UK and the EU remain "deadlocked".

Negotiations continue between both sides today after weekend discussions failed to find a breakthrough.

Mairtín O'Muilleoir

British MPs will vote again on the Withdrawal Agreement tomorrow which was defeated by a majority of 230 in January.

Sinn Féin Brexit Spokesperson in the North, Mairtín O'Muilleoir, hopes the EU's solidarity with Ireland continues.

"We have to protect the Good Friday Agreement, we don't want a return to the border, we have to protect the economy across the island," said Mr O'Muilleoir.

"I hope and pray that Michel Barnier doesn't retreat on that. I don't see any evidence of that and I hope that the Irish government as well stands firm on the protections of our rights in the time ahead."