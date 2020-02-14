Sinn Féin: Fianna Fáil 'displaying a certain immaturity'

Talks aimed at putting together a government will continue today.

People Before Profit will meet the Green Party leader Eamon Ryan and Rise TD Paul Murphy, to try to form an alliance.

Yesterday, Fianna Fáil ruled out going into government with Sinn Féin, but said it would talk to Fine Gael.

Sinn Féin TD Martin Kenny is calling on Fianna Fáil to reconsider its stance on working with his party.

Mr Kenny said: "It's displaying a certain immaturity on behalf of Fianna Fáil in that they need to grow up and recognise that there has been an election, that they and fine Gael both lost quite a number of seats.

"Other parties gained seats and the parties that gained seats are parties that were seeking a different way of doing business and a different type of government and a changed government."