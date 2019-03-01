NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Sinn Féin: Driving test delays due to shortage of 140 testers

Friday, March 01, 2019 - 09:54 AM
By Digital Desk staff

A shortage of 140 driving testers is leading to delays for people looking to do their full test.

That is the view from Sinn Féin as there is growing frustration over the waiting lists for learners drivers.

They say 14 testers, who have been hired so far this year, do not meet the number that is required.

However, the RSA's Moyagh Murdock, says the backlog is improving.

"We have been recruiting and that has now started to pay dividends and we are seeing a very rapid improvement in the numbers," she said.

"Over the last three or four weeks since we have had almost all of those new testers trained up and fully operational we're making big inroads into the actual waiting lists.

