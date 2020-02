Sinn Féin ‘destroyed’ chances of Paul Quinn family getting truth and justice - SDLP leader

Sinn Féin has “destroyed” the good name of an innocent victim of a brutal and murderous attack, rivals said, during the final days of the General Election campaign.

A recent opinion poll suggested the party had surged into the lead in the race to form the next government following discontent over housing and health.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar’s Fine Gael is in a three-way fight with Sinn Féin and Fianna Fáil to become the biggest party after this weekend’s poll.

Northern Ireland’s nationalist SDLP leader Colum Eastwood canvassed for Fianna Fáil in Dublin.

He said: “Remember, Paul Quinn was beaten to death by a gang of men who broke every single bone in his body.

“His mother Breege could not even put rosary beads in his hands in the coffin, that is what we are dealing with here.

“Both Conor Murphy and Gerry Adams, and the Sinn Féin machine, slurred his name and they have destroyed any chance for his family to get truth and justice.

Breege Quinn is a pillar of strength and integrity. Her family deserves justice for Paul. Conor Murphy needs to apologise and give the names of the IRA men he spoke to in Cullyhanna to the PSNI and Gardai. — Colum Eastwood (@columeastwood) February 5, 2020

“That has to stop now.”

Sinn Féin’s historic support for the IRA during the Northern Ireland conflict and its attitude to violence has again been in the spotlight during a winter election called because the minority Government could not command enough support. Stephen and Breege Quinn hold an image of their murdered son Paul (Liam McBurney/PA)

Sinn Féin’s Northern Ireland finance minister Conor Murphy this week apologised for comments made in 2007 when he branded Mr Quinn, 21, a criminal.

Ireland uses coalition government but the fragmentation of politics over recent years has challenged the traditional dominance of Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael.

Rivals have accused Sinn Féin of favouring high taxes and not caring about climate change.

Mr Varadkar said: “It is strange to meet people who are going to vote for Sinn Féin because they want lower taxes.

“This is a high tax, left-wing party.

“Or people who are voting for climate action because they believe they are the only ones who will take climate action.

“Even though they are the ones opposed to the carbon tax.

“It is a bit strange and not a welcome trend in our politics I think.” Conor Murphy (Brian Lawless/PA)

Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin also renewed his attack on Sinn Fein.

He said: “It is important that the parties who are proposing change are offering proposals that are doable and achievable and deliverable.”

He said Fianna Fáil was the only party realistically hoping to get the numbers elected to form an alternative Government to Fine Gael, in tandem with other like-minded parties.

“Other parties, particularly Sinn Féin, I think are putting proposals that will undermine and destroy jobs and choke the lifeblood out of many small to medium-sized companies in this country and would undermine our enterprise economy,” he said.

“So we don’t want that kind of change but we do want change that can get to grips with the issues of urgent concern to people, particularly in housing and health.”