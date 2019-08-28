News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Sinn Féin councillor Toiréasa Ferris to step down from politics

By Anne Lucey
Wednesday, August 28, 2019 - 12:17 PM

The Tralee Sinn Féin councillor Toiréasa Ferris is to step down from politics entirely and is to give up her seat on Kerry County Council, she has announced.

The 39-year-old married mother of two has spent 16 years on Kerry County Council. She is to continue until the council property tax meeting next month.

First co-opted in 2003, when her father Martin was elected to the Dail, she has been elected in her own right in 2004 and has comfortably retained her seat each time. She has also been mayor of Kerry and is widely regarded as one of the best performers on Kerry County Council.

Her decision to step down from politics entirely follows a shock announcement in June that she would not be contesting her father’s seat in the next general election.

A lecturer in law, Ms Ferris has not ruled out returning to politics in the future.

In a statement, Sinn Fein in Kerry Chairperson Tadhg Dennehy paid tribute to Cllr Ferris following her announcement that she would be stepping down from Kerry County Council.

Cllr Ferris' announcement comes on the back of her decision last June not to contest the next general election, following medical advice that she should slow down the pace of her life, Sinn Fein said.

Mr Dennehy said that both Kerry and Sinn Féin were losing one of the finest elected representatives the county has ever had and that she will leave a huge gap.

"I know this was an extremely difficult decision for Toiréasa to make but the party fully understands her reasons and respects her decision. Toiréasa as a person and as an elected representative has always but the welfare of others first and it's time she puts herself and her young family first.

Kerry and Sinn Féin is losing someone with a special talent and I believe we are losing one of the finest elected representatives the county has ever had.

"Toiréasa has served the people of this county with integrity and can be proud of the work she has done over the past 16 years.

"It will be a huge gap for the party to fill but we will now take steps to find a replacement over the coming weeks. The party has democratic procedures to go through in these circumstances and we will now take the time to go through all of that."

READ MORE

Meat Industry Ireland spokesperson hopes it won't be necessary for gardaí to forcibly remove protestors

More on this topic

Government meeting with Adams after ceasefire showed ‘indecent haste’Government meeting with Adams after ceasefire showed ‘indecent haste’

Call to blacklist Sitka spruce forests as invasive speciesCall to blacklist Sitka spruce forests as invasive species

Mary Lou McDonald urges rapid formation of all-Ireland forum on unityMary Lou McDonald urges rapid formation of all-Ireland forum on unity

Donohoe calls for cost review of SF 'vulture fund bill'Donohoe calls for cost review of SF 'vulture fund bill'

TOPIC: Sinn Féin

More in this Section

Meat Industry Ireland spokesperson hopes it won't be necessary for gardaí to forcibly remove protestorsMeat Industry Ireland spokesperson hopes it won't be necessary for gardaí to forcibly remove protestors

Irish Youth Hostel Organisation in jeopardy due to financial crisisIrish Youth Hostel Organisation in jeopardy due to financial crisis

Man due in court in connection with Dublin drugs seizureMan due in court in connection with Dublin drugs seizure

Murder investigation underway after man killed in Louth shootingMurder investigation underway after man killed in Louth shooting


Lifestyle

The former Bake Off finalist tells Ella Walker about the need to make mistakes, and what the inside of her brain looks like.Bake Off’s Kim-Joy: ‘If I make a pizza, I still like to do faces’

Although rarely serious, back pain is extremely common and can be a real bane. Liz Connor talks to the experts.Blighted by lower back pain? Experts explain the key signs, symptoms and treatments to know about

A new Pinterest report reveals how people are getting organised after the summer break.Is September the second New Year? 4 ways to improve your productivity and happiness this autumn

The D23 Expo gave the people what they wanted and then some.As Disney announces new rides – the mustn’t miss attractions they’re bringing to a park near you

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, August 24, 2019

  • 5
  • 6
  • 8
  • 16
  • 29
  • 46
  • 21

Full Lotto draw results »