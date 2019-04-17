NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Sinn Féin condemns burning of election poster in the North

Wednesday, April 17, 2019 - 06:39 AM

A Sinn Féin election candidate has spoken out after one of his posters was burned.

Lisburn North candidate Joe Duffy said he was contacted by a local resident to tell him that one of his election posters had been set alight.

“This is a blatant attack on the democratic process and those behind this despicable act will fail,” he said.

“I will continue to work on behalf of everyone in North Lisburn and promote our message of equality, rights and Irish unity.

“Sinn Féin will not be silenced by these attacks which will only increase our determination to bring our progressive politics to voters in this council area.”

- Press Association

