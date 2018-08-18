Sinn Féin claims ‘foot dragging’ on Garda insurance fraud unit

The Government and the insurance industry have both been accused of “foot dragging” and delaying the establishment of a Garda unit to tackle insurance fraud.

A Garda Fraud Unit was recommended in January 2017, when the Government’s cost of insurance working group published its report but the unit has yet to be established.

Insurance companies finally agreed to fund a new Garda unit, dedicated to combating bogus claims, last month at a cost of €1m a year.

It is estimated one in 10 claims were exaggerated or fraudulent.

However, Sinn Féin justice spokesperson Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire hit out at the Government for putting the funding responsibility onto private industry and also criticised Insurance Ireland for continuing to stop delivery of the unit.

He said the funding of a Garda unit by business sets a “dangerous precedent” and would put the fraud team on an unstable footing.

I support the creation of an Insurance Fraud Unit. Insurance fraud is theft and must be pursued rigorously and prosecuted. However, we still have concerns at the proposal for a section of An Garda Síochána being funded through industry.

He was speaking after Sinn Féin received documents under freedom of information which documented a series of missed deadlines by Insurance Ireland since early 2017, to progress the proposal to set up an Insurance Fraud Unit within An Garda Síochána, funded by private industry.

The Cork South-Central TD said the Government had also let the proposal “slip off the agenda”.

“We finally have sign off from the insurance industry but this could have been put in place and established far quicker if the Government and the gardaí had said on the first day they would commit to this. They have essentially abdicated responsibility and allowed a private entity, Insurance Industry Ireland, to string the rest of us along. It sets a very dangerous precedent.”

He questioned the funding model which, he suggested, could be cut at any time.

It raises major questions: ‘what happens if the unit needs additional funds or resources, or if Insurance Ireland feels it can no longer pay towards the running of the unit?’

“The independence of An Garda Síochána is essential, and a direct funding relationship with private interests undermines that independence. This is in a context where the insurance industry is under investigation by the competition authorities in the State and at EU level over anti-competitive practices. Any such unit should be funded by the State and, at a cost of approximately €1m, this is more than within the capacity of Government.

“It is clear now that Insurance Ireland has, despite protestations that fraud is a cause of increased premiums, decided that. In fact, tackling fraud is not an important part of their agenda”

Speaking after confirming they would fund the unit, CEO of Insurance Ireland Kevin Thompson said it is now up to the Government to get it up and running.

Mr Thompson said: “It was part of the recommendations from the Government’s cost of insurance working group. We have responded to that recommendation through our analysis, we have confirmed to the Government that the funding is there, and it’s now for Government to decide when and how this will happen.”