News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland»CORONAVIRUS

Sinn Féin calls for pandemic benefit to extended until end of year

Sinn Féin calls for pandemic benefit to extended until end of year
By Digital Desk staff
Saturday, May 16, 2020 - 11:18 AM

Sinn Féin is calling for the pandemic unemployment payment to be extended until the end of the year.

The benefit of €350 a week is available to those whose income has been affected by Covid-19.

It is in place until June 8, and there has been no decision yet on its extension.

Sinn Fein's Finance spokesperson Pearse Doherty said it makes economic sense.

"What's very clear is the cost of actually cutting the supports will be worse for the economy because we have a situation where there is a dampening down of consumer confidence," he said.

"The best thing Government can do at this time is to increase demand. So this isn't the time to be increasing taxes and it's not the time to be withdrawing support."

READ MORE

INTO cannot see return of large classes when schools reopen

More on this topic

Italian government to lift foreign travel ban from June 3Italian government to lift foreign travel ban from June 3

Consultants call for increase in hospital beds to help clear backlog caused by coronavirusConsultants call for increase in hospital beds to help clear backlog caused by coronavirus

'I'll never see his face again': Christy Dignam on losing father to Covid-19'I'll never see his face again': Christy Dignam on losing father to Covid-19

INTO cannot see return of large classes when schools reopenINTO cannot see return of large classes when schools reopen


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

TOPIC: Coronavirus

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up