Sinn Féin calls for pandemic benefit to extended until end of year

Sinn Féin is calling for the pandemic unemployment payment to be extended until the end of the year.

The benefit of €350 a week is available to those whose income has been affected by Covid-19.

It is in place until June 8, and there has been no decision yet on its extension.

Sinn Fein's Finance spokesperson Pearse Doherty said it makes economic sense.

"What's very clear is the cost of actually cutting the supports will be worse for the economy because we have a situation where there is a dampening down of consumer confidence," he said.

"The best thing Government can do at this time is to increase demand. So this isn't the time to be increasing taxes and it's not the time to be withdrawing support."