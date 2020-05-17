Sinn Féin calls for Covid-19 wage subsidy scheme to include women returning from maternity leave

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald has called for the temporary wage subsidy scheme to be fixed, so women returning from maternity leave are eligible.

The scheme involves the Government subsidising up to 85% of wages for companies hit hard by the crisis to keep staff on payroll.

Last month an irregularity was found that prevented companies from accessing it for women returning from maternity leave.

Mary Lou McDonald says this cannot be allowed to continue and needs to be fixed.

"It is unfair. It is arguably discriminatory to put these new mothers in this position," she says.

"The Government seems to be suggesting that they can't actually fix this anomaly. But I don't believe that is the case.

"I have therefore written to all of the party leaders to urge that we sort this out very very quickly."

Yesterday Sinn Féin called for the pandemic unemployment payment to be extended until the end of the year.

The benefit of €350 a week is available to those whose income has been affected by Covid-19.

It is in place until June 8, and there has been no decision yet on its extension.

Sinn Fein's Finance spokesperson Pearse Doherty said it makes economic sense.

"What's very clear is the cost of actually cutting the supports will be worse for the economy because we have a situation where there is a dampening down of consumer confidence," he said.