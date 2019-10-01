News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Sinn Féin call for emergency rent freeze in its alternative budget

Sinn Féin call for emergency rent freeze in its alternative budget
By Fiachra Ó Cionnaith

Irish Examiner Political Correspondent

Tuesday, October 01, 2019 - 05:43 PM

Sinn Féin has urged the Government to introduce an emergency rent freeze, cut childcare costs by €100 and cancel any potential carbon tax rises as part of its alternative budget plans.

The party put forward the proposals in a document launched on Tuesday, saying it is vital next week's budget focusses on hard-pressed households.

Under plans published just seven days before Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe reveals his Budget 2020 announcements next week, Sinn Féin's finance spokesperson Pearse Doherty said people struggling financially must be helped the most.

And, while taking account of Brexit, Mr Doherty said it is essential families are given a "break".

Among Sinn Féin's budget demands are:

  • an emergency freeze on rents and bringing in rent relief which would save families the equivalent of one month’s rent a year

  • reducing childcare costs by €100 a month per child

  • give each medical card holder two free GP visits

  • and to block any carbon tax budget rise due to claims it does not affect behavioural changes

    READ MORE

    82-year-old US tourist died after choking on piece of food at Trump Doonbeg restaurant

    • More on this topic

    Calls for €7 increase to lift pensioners above poverty lineCalls for €7 increase to lift pensioners above poverty line

    Social Justice Ireland want €9 social welfare rise to protect poorest from BrexitSocial Justice Ireland want €9 social welfare rise to protect poorest from Brexit

    Sinn Féin targets insurance and childcare in alternative budgetSinn Féin targets insurance and childcare in alternative budget

    Minister: Housing to be a budget priority as homeless figures increaseMinister: Housing to be a budget priority as homeless figures increase


    TOPIC: Budget 2020

    More in this Section

    PDForra: Military would have been depleted if it wasn't for speedy medical treatment in the NorthPDForra: Military would have been depleted if it wasn't for speedy medical treatment in the North

    Call for tougher sentences before knife crimes 'get out of control'Call for tougher sentences before knife crimes 'get out of control'

    Here are some of the significant challenges homeless people face around workHere are some of the significant challenges homeless people face around work

    Calls for €7 increase to lift pensioners above poverty lineCalls for €7 increase to lift pensioners above poverty line


    Lifestyle

    The Mount Oval native earlier this month released her new single ‘Mother’, an ode to her Mum’s powerful words of encouragement to forget your insecuritiesCork singer-songwriter announces her biggest Irish gig to date

    It may sound daunting but even a first-timer can wallpaper like a pro with the right prep and patience. Lisa Salmon finds out how.How’s it hanging? 15 expert tips for removing and putting up wallpaper

    Lowell Cafe in LA opens today.America’s first fully-licensed ‘cannabis cafe’ opens its doors – here’s what you need to know

    Jane Chung from sleep and meditation app Calm shares her advice with Sarah Marshall, for successfully snoozing on the move.7 tips for getting a good night’s sleep on holiday

    More From The Irish Examiner

    Examviral

    Start the search

    for your new job

    GO

    Lotto Results

    Saturday, September 28, 2019

    • 2
    • 10
    • 22
    • 27
    • 38
    • 39
    • 41

    Full Lotto draw results »