Sinn Féin call for €230k cap on price of affordable urban housing

Sinn Féin housing spokesman Eoin Ó Broin says Fine Gael had four years in power and failed to deliver and says that cannot be repeated. Picture: Leah Farrell / RollingNews.ie
By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, July 07, 2020 - 09:20 AM

Sinn Féin is bringing a private members' bill to the Dáil later today demanding the government double its target for public housing over the next five years.

The coalition deal aims to add 50,000 public housing units by the end of the new government's term but Sinn Féin's motion says this should be set at 100,000.

The party is calling for a cap of €230,000 on the price of an affordable home in urban areas, with homes available at rents of €700-900.

Sinn Féin housing spokesman Eoin Ó Broin says Fine Gael had four years in power and failed to deliver and says that cannot be repeated.

Ultimately, we will judge this government on its record. If it does things right - delivering affordable homes or elsewhere in housing - we will support it.

"But if it fails to live up to its promises and it continues with the failed housing policy of the outgoing confidence and supply government then we will hold them to account and we will demonstrate that there are better ways to meet the needs of working families for secure and affordable accommodation."

Mr Ó Broin says it is not clear how the government intends to deliver on its promises.

"With respect to affordable housing, there are no targets, there are no definitions, there are no spending commitments.

"At this stage, we simply do not know what the government's intentions are with affordable housing.

"Given the fact that the outgoing Fine Gael minister and his officials have been working on this issue for a number of years and given the fact that Fianna Fáil have had four years to work up an affordable housing policy and have yet to publish one, I think that speaks volumes."

