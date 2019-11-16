Sinn Féin Ard Fheis to debate on Brexit, byelections and UK general election

The countdown to a General Election and four byelections top the agenda for the Sinn Féin Ard Fheis in Derry this weekend.

Brexit, Irish Unity and a general election in the UK are also in the spotlight.

The party has outlined 166 motions to debate solutions for critical issues facing citizens across the island of Ireland.

Sinn Féin says this Ard Fheis comes at a critical time for the country - with the 26 counties on election countdown, byelections on November 29, a Westminster election next month and Brexit looming on the horizon.

More than 2,000 members have registered to attend across the weekend, with Party Leader Mary Lou McDonald's keynote speech this evening.

A fringe meeting will also take place this afternoon to discuss the economic merits of a United Ireland with Seamus McGuinness, the Professor of Economic Research at the ESRI.

Along with Brexit and Irish Unity, the Ard Fheis is also debating issues such as the cost of insurance, the cost of childcare, sky-high rents and the need to deliver a large-scale public housing programme.