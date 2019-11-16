News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Sinn Féin Ard Fheis to debate on Brexit, byelections and UK general election

Sinn Féin Ard Fheis to debate on Brexit, byelections and UK general election
By Digital Desk staff
Saturday, November 16, 2019 - 07:24 AM

The countdown to a General Election and four byelections top the agenda for the Sinn Féin Ard Fheis in Derry this weekend.

Brexit, Irish Unity and a general election in the UK are also in the spotlight.

The party has outlined 166 motions to debate solutions for critical issues facing citizens across the island of Ireland.

Sinn Féin says this Ard Fheis comes at a critical time for the country - with the 26 counties on election countdown, byelections on November 29, a Westminster election next month and Brexit looming on the horizon.

More than 2,000 members have registered to attend across the weekend, with Party Leader Mary Lou McDonald's keynote speech this evening.

A fringe meeting will also take place this afternoon to discuss the economic merits of a United Ireland with Seamus McGuinness, the Professor of Economic Research at the ESRI.

Along with Brexit and Irish Unity, the Ard Fheis is also debating issues such as the cost of insurance, the cost of childcare, sky-high rents and the need to deliver a large-scale public housing programme.

READ MORE

EU ready to negotiate trade deal once Brexit happens, incoming president says

More on this topic

Pavee Point: Clifford-Lee apology 'sincere and heartfelt' Pavee Point: Clifford-Lee apology 'sincere and heartfelt'

Full list of candidates running in byelectionFull list of candidates running in byelection

Sinn Féin TD: Party can recover from poor showing at local electionSinn Féin TD: Party can recover from poor showing at local election

'I have kept apologising and I will keep apologising' - Clifford-Lee meets with Traveller group'I have kept apologising and I will keep apologising' - Clifford-Lee meets with Traveller group


Sinn FéinArd FheisTOPIC: Byelections 2019

More in this Section

Taoiseach and Finance Minister defend Maria Bailey decisionTaoiseach and Finance Minister defend Maria Bailey decision

Ana Kriegel's teen killers 'are not evil' says former Mountjoy prison governorAna Kriegel's teen killers 'are not evil' says former Mountjoy prison governor

ABP approve plans for 302 apartment complex on Cork’s north docksABP approve plans for 302 apartment complex on Cork’s north docks

Calls for State commemoration of Cork's role in fight for Irish independenceCalls for State commemoration of Cork's role in fight for Irish independence


Lifestyle

The founders of Rixo are on a mission to make the brand more affordable and more wearable, writes Vickie Maye.The dynamic duo behind Rixo aiming to make the brand more affordable and wearable

Want to get away to the sun this Christmas? Ciara McDonnell has all the last-minute deals.Last-minute sunshine getaways for Christmas

A new initiative honours teachers who have inspired their pupils, says Rowena Walsh.Why inspirational teachers stay with you for life

IT’S that time of year again as artists, canvases in tow, start to crisscross county borders across Munster and beyond.Art events to put Christmas gift-hunting in the frame

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 13, 2019

  • 2
  • 6
  • 8
  • 9
  • 24
  • 39
  • 36

Full Lotto draw results »