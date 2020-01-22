Sinn Féin: €450 million to lower retirement age to 65

It would cost €4450 million to allow people in Ireland to retire at age 65, Sinn Féin said.

Dáil candidate Pearse Doherty accused Fine Gael of wanting to make people work longer for less.

The retirement age is set to increase over the next few decades.

Mr Doherty told RTÉ Prime Time: “We believe that is completely wrong, people should be able to retire at the age of 65, the cost of doing that is not huge, it is €450 million.

“It is worth doing, it is about treating workers with respect.”

He added: “Asking people in labour-intensive work to work until they are 68 is wrong.

“The economy has to work for its workers.”

Finance minister Paschal Donohoe said it was about valuing the work that people do.

He added: “What is equally important to those workers is to be able to assure them they have a certain pension.

“In order to have that pension in the future we have to have money going into our social insurance fund.”