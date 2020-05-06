Sinn Féin: 12 weeks not enough for emergency wage scheme

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe has said the emergency unemployment wage scheme set up in the wake of the Covid-19 crisis will continue beyond mid-June, but warned the payment itself may change.

However, Sinn Féin finance spokesman Pearse Doherty said supports absolutely needed to be extended, but not reduced.

Mr Doherty told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland programme: “They need to be extended. We’ve called for that at the very start.

"When we called for such a scheme, we said it should be at least 20 weeks and then monitored afterwards.

"Ibec, I think, also argued the same when they argued for such a scheme. A 12-week period isn’t enough as many businesses will be not back up,” he said.

The €350 weekly Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP), available to employees and the self-employed who have lost their job after March 13, was originally slated to stay in place until at least June 8, along with the Temporary Wage Subsidy Scheme (TWSS), which funds employers who retain workers.

According to figures from the Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection, it issued PUP payments valued at €209.3m to 598,000 people. Around 11,000 people are receiving a payment for the first time this week.

There are now over 52,000 employers registered with Revenue for the TWSS, the Department said. The payments are in addition to the approximate 205,000 people who were on the Live Register as of the end of March, it added.

There are also 39,100 people medically certified for receipt of the Covid-19 enhanced Illness Benefit, which covers people advised by their GP to self-isolate, along with those diagnosed with the disease.

Of the 598,000 people in receipt of a PUP, 256,200 are women and 341,800 are men.

The highest sector with people in receipt of the PUP is accommodation, tourism and food services at 128,500, followed by wholesale and retail at 90,300, and construction at 79,300.

Employees between the ages of 35 and 44 are the hardest hit, with 144,000 in receipt of the PUP.

With supports due to run until June 8, Mr Donohoe said they will both continue beyond this date “in some form”.

"We’re going to be dealing with this now across the next few weeks and then we will be in a position to outline a pathway for both of those payments," he told Morning Ireland.

They are going to continue in a form, but the level of those payments, and how they will be made available to the economy is something that the government will make a decision on soon.

He said the payments are effective but very costly.

"They’re working keeping people in a job, or if you have lost a job, they’re working in helping our citizens cope with a huge change in living standards that nobody was expecting.

"The second reason we have to take care with the future is because of their cost. They are costing many hundreds of millions of euros per week. And what I and the government will aim to do is change those payments in a way that is affordable but also makes sense for our citizens.

Mr Donohoe said changes are being made to the wage subsidy scheme to make it “more effective” for people on low incomes.