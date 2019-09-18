'Sinister, severe and savage': Quinn businessman attack condemned by police and politicians

- with reporting by Elaine Loughlin

Police and politicians have publicly condemned the 'sinister, severe and savage' attack on a Quinn Industrial Holdings director who was abducted and “brutally” beaten on Tuesday night.

Kevin Lunney, 50, was then dumped 22 miles away before he was rescued by a passerby who called emergency services.

The prominent businessman and father-of-six was hospitalised with a broken leg and “a range of other very severe injuries" which have been described by police as "life-changing".

PSNI Superintendent Clive Beatty said the incident was the "most severe and savage" in a troubling spate of attacks against the company and its executives.

"We are using all our force and might to bring to justice those people who are committing offences in that area and against this company," he said.

Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan described the attack as "sinister and unacceptable".

"No stone will be left unturned in order to bring these people to justice," he said.

Tánaiste Simon Coveney said: "What happened to Kevin Lunney was shocking and a disgrace. It is a reminder of criminal elements that are still present and I would encourage anybody who knows anything about that attack, to cooperate fully with the police, so that people will be brought to justice quickly. "

Sinn Féin president Mary-Lou McDonald also condemned the attack and called on anyone with information to contact the gardaí or the PSNI.

Mr Lunney was abducted by four masked men as he returned to his family home from his workplace in nearby Derrylin, Co Fermanagh on Tuesday evening.

His car was found ablaze on a road near his family home shortly before 7pm.

Hours later, Mr Lunney was located 22 miles away, badly beaten with serious injuries to his face and leg, in Cornafean, Co Cavan.

QIH chairman Adrian Barden warned that someone would be killed soon unless authorities acted promptly to stop the attacks against QIH and its employees.

For several hours last evening Kevin’s wife, family and very many friends were left to contemplate the worst. Like many of his colleagues I am frustrated and angry that more has not been done to protect Kevin who will require some considerable time to recover from the very severe injuries sustained in this brutal attack.

“We have previously warned of the inevitability of serious injury and loss of life arising from these sustained and increasingly serious criminal attacks.

“We find it inexplicable that not a single arrest has been made north or south despite dozens of incidents," he said.

“We are now calling for the police authorities north and south to act quickly and decisively to prevent an inevitable loss of life by bringing those responsible to justice," Mr Barden added.

Tuesday's assault is the latest in a string of attacks against Mr Lunney and other senior QIH employees.

More than 40 threats and attacks have reportedly been made against the company and its employees since 2014.

QIH previously blamed a campaign of “intimidation” on its management by supporters of the company's former owner, Sean Quinn.

These supporters allegedly want the former billionaire to regain control of the company, which he lost in 2011.

Mr Quinn has condemned all acts of intimidation and his family branded the abduction and beating of Mr Lunney as "despicable".