Single winner of €61m EuroMillions jackpot

Tonight's €61m EuroMillions jackpot has been won by a single player.

The top Irish prize-winner each netted €16,606 after matching five numbers, while two people matched five number plus one 'lucky star' to win almost €250,000.

The numbers drawn were 16, 28, 32, 37 and 45 and the 'lucky stars' were 1 and 11.

Earlier today, a claim has been made for the €63m EuroMillions jackpot prize won by a single ticket-holder in Scotland on St Patrick's Day.

An appeal was issued last month as the ticket, bought in South Ayrshire, was unclaimed but Camelot, the operator of the UK's National Lottery, has confirmed a claim has now been made.

The owner of the winning ticket matched all five main numbers and the two Lucky Stars in the draw on Tuesday, March 17.

[lotto]17/04/2020[/lotto]