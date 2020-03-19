News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Single-person homelessness hits highest ever level

Single-person homelessness hits highest ever level
By Noel Baker

Senior Reporter and Social Affairs Correspondent

Thursday, March 19, 2020 - 11:29 AM

Single-person homelessness jumped to its highest level ever in January, soaring dramatically following an unusual festive dip in December, new analysis shows.

Focus Ireland has looked at the figures for December and January and found that the bigger-than-usual reduction in single person homelessness last December was followed by a dramatic surge among the same group.

The homeless figures for December had shown a fall to below 10,000, but the January figures showed the overall number of people in emergency accommodation springing back to more than 10,000 — indicating a seasonal dip in the numbers rather than a longer-term trend.

Detailed analysis of the figures by Focus Ireland policy officer, Aisling Reidy, explains how "unusual patterns" in individual homelessness were the main factor.

According to the analysis published by the homeless charity: "Family homelessness has tended to drop in December due to families staying with their wider family over Christmas.

On the other hand, the number of single adults tends to increase reflecting the additional shelter beds which have been made available each year in the run-up to Christmas.

"This year was different, but the difference was with single homeless people, not families.

"In December 2019, family homelessness fell in line with the established pattern, but single adult homelessness broke with previous patterns by falling significantly — with both figures falling we saw an unprecedented drop in the overall December homeless figures (-7%)."

READ MORE

Picture of Sam a reminder of the reality of homelessness

Ms Reidy explained: "In January, family homelessness continued to follow its established pattern with a post-Christmas rise, while single persons’ homelessness dramatically reversed the December decline, bringing single persons’ homelessness to the highest level ever.

Looked at in detail, single adult homelessness fell by 180 between November and December 2019, compared to an average increase of 140 in the previous four Decembers.

"January 2020 saw an equally uncharacteristic jump, with a dramatic increase of 306 single adults in emergency accommodation in the space of one month. This brought single adult homelessness to its highest level ever, at 4,400.

"Overall these changes resulted in the total number of people in emergency accommodation falling by 717 in December and rising by 540 in January."

The Dublin Region Homeless Executive (DRHE) said there was an average of 53 beds empty every night during December, against an average of only nine per night during 2019 as whole. In one night in December there were 109 empty beds.

This week the Irish Examiner highlighted how last week beds were still available at the end of the operation of the Central Placement Service freephone, with the DRHE stating most of those in less stable placements were likely to be single people.

READ MORE

Homeless support groups making contingency plans for the spread of Covid-19

More on this topic

Picture of Sam a reminder of the reality of homelessnessPicture of Sam a reminder of the reality of homelessness

Irish Examiner View: Hear the cries of the homelessIrish Examiner View: Hear the cries of the homeless

Noel Baker: Who can homeless people turn to when there’s no happy ending?Noel Baker: Who can homeless people turn to when there’s no happy ending?

Call to declare homelessness a national emergency after death of rough sleeperCall to declare homelessness a national emergency after death of rough sleeper


TOPIC: Homelessness

More in this Section

The Lotto results are in...The Lotto results are in...

Ireland sees another 74 Covid-19 cases, two-thirds of total aged under 55Ireland sees another 74 Covid-19 cases, two-thirds of total aged under 55

Minister reveals 50,000 claims for Covid-19 Unemployment Payments so farMinister reveals 50,000 claims for Covid-19 Unemployment Payments so far

Deadline for return of Irish tourists from Spain is extendedDeadline for return of Irish tourists from Spain is extended


Lifestyle

Classic fashion is making a comeback – and this spring is all about crisp shirts. By Prudence Wade.Crisp shirts are a wardrobe must-have this season

Leading neurosurgeon Dr Rahul Jandial tells Lisa Salmon about the simple lifestyle measures that can help keep your brain healthy.How to prevent dementia – according to a brain surgeon

Expecting your newborn to actually “sleep like a baby” means you could be in for bit of a shock, despite the picturesque lace-draped crib you invested in and all those rosy expectations about a calm and tranquil motherhood.The best guide for new mums Lucy Wolfe's new baby sleep guide

Former Eurovision winner Niamh Kavanagh in conversation with Des O'Driscoll.A Question of Taste: Niamh Kavanagh

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, March 18, 2020

  • 4
  • 8
  • 14
  • 15
  • 31
  • 34
  • 13

Full Lotto draw results »