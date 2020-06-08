Single Covid-19 death reported as public transport schedules restored

The numbers for daily Covid-19 deaths fell to one again for the second time in a week.

The last time there was one death recorded was on June 1.

Yesterday, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) said it was informed of the death.

There have now been a total of 1,679 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Saturday 6 June the HPSC has been notified of 25 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

There are now a total of 25,201 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

The second fall in numbers to single digits since the start of Ireland's Covid-19 crisis in February likely to be welcomed by business groups concerned Ireland’s “lockdown” is carrying on too long.

More importantly, it is also a sign that the virus is coming under control on the island of Ireland.

It was also reported yesterday that there were no new Covid-19-related deaths recorded in Northern Ireland.

But while non-essential travel is still restricted, the Covid-19 crisis has thrown up a new crisis for Irish Water.

The fact that so many people have been confined at home has led to a surge in domestic use that has - or appears to have outstripped any gains from the reduced use of water by business.

Aded to this is the fact that last month was the driest May sense 1850.

Niall Gleeson, Managing Director of Irish Water, said: “Irish Water’s top priority during the current dry period is to protect our water supply for use in homes and businesses and for essential sanitation during the Covid-19 crisis.

“As demand continues to outstrip supply and the dry weather looks set to continue, Irish Water has taken the extra step of implementing a Water Conservation Order.

“It is very clear from Irish Water’s data that warm weather creates a surge in demand of water.

“Such weather brings people into their gardens and makes the use of hoses more likely. Similarly with children confined to home, it can be tempting to use paddling pools etc., however, using a hosepipe for one hour is the equivalent of the daily water usage of an average family and this is evidently a non-essential use of water.”

Meanwhile, bus and train services across the country are to be restored to pre-Covid schedules from today.

Revised schedules had been introduced for Iarnród Éireann, Dublin Bus, Go-Ahead Ireland and Bus Éireann which saw services reduced by 20% in the first week of April.

Since then buses have been operating a "Saturday-plus" level of service while Irish Rail services have been operating at a reduced level.