Singer Lisa Hannigan announced as first act to perform as new Cork venue

Singer Lisa Hannigan
By Eoin English

Irish Examiner Reporter

Wednesday, December 18, 2019 - 05:38 PM

Singer Lisa Hannigan has been announced as the first act to perform in Cork's newest dining and entertainment venue - a restored church overlooking the sea in East Cork.

Hannigan will perform at the 120-capacity Sea Church, perched above Ballycotton Bay, on Saturday, February 29 next.

The former St Colman's Church, just outside the seaside village, has been restored by Ballycotton-born entrepreneur and businessman, Pearse Flynn, who bought it from American vendors some time ago.

In 2018, he set about a multi-million euro revamp of the protected structure as part of a wider and larger personal investment in the village as he set about helping it realise its tourism potential.

"Special care was taken in the renovation of the church and a huge amount of time, energy and passion have been dedicated over a two-year restoration programme," a spokesperson for Sea Church said.

It is now perhaps one of the country's most scenically located casual dining restaurants and live music venues.

The performance space boasts top-notch acoustics, a high-end audio system, full in-house DJ equipment, a large outdoor terrace and a full bar. Sea Church will also be available for private events and ceremonies.

Coughlan’s Live Promotions will be creating the programme for Sea Church and after announcing Hannigan as the first act yesterday, they hope to invite some of the country's musical heavyweights as well as artists from all over the world to perform at the venue.

- Tickets for the Lisa Hannigan gig are priced €26.50 and are on sale on coughlans.ie.

