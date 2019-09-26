News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Sinead O'Leary: Surviving victim of Rochestown murderer Peter Whelan warns he will kill again

Sinead O'Leary: Surviving victim of Rochestown murderer Peter Whelan warns he will kill again
Sinead O’Leary was getting ready for night out with her friend Nichola Sweeney when Peter Whelan broke into the house on a murderous rampage. Ms O’Leary has warned that Whelan is a danger to society and is not rehabilitated.
By Liz Dunphy
Thursday, September 26, 2019 - 06:20 AM

The surviving victim of Rochestown murderer Peter Whelan has warned that he will kill again — after hearing that he was freed from jail on day release after serving just six years of a life sentence.

Sinead O’Leary, then 19, was getting ready for a night out with her best friend, Nichola Sweeney, 20, at her home in Rochestown, Co Cork, when Whelan, a neighbour who they did not know, broke into the house on a motiveless, murderous rampage.

Ms O’Leary survived the horrific attack with life-changing injuries, but Ms Sweeney was killed by a fatal stab wound to the heart in her bedroom on April 27, 2002.

Whelan was sentenced to life in prison for Ms Sweeney’s murder, and 15 years for Ms O’Leary’s attempted murder. The sentences were to run consecutively.

But after serving 11 of the 15 years for attempted murder, and just six years for killing Ms Sweeney, Whelan was out of prison on escorted day release — without the prior knowledge of the Sweeney and O’Leary families.

Peter Whelan: Convicted of Nichola Sweeney’s murder and attempted murder of Sinead O’Leary.
Peter Whelan: Convicted of Nichola Sweeney’s murder and attempted murder of Sinead O’Leary.

Ms O’Leary said: “It’s farcical that he has been out just six years into a life sentence. Is that all Nichola’s life was worth? Six years?

“I feel completely abandoned by the State. I was a State witness, I thought that the State would protect me, but all the protection is for him.

He tried to kill me that night. He thought I was dead. Afterwards, he said that he should have done more to me. How do I know that he won’t come back for me when he’s out?

“It’s insane that the authorities wouldn’t tell me about his release.

“Now I have to appeal to the public through the media for protection, because the State has made me very vulnerable.”

READ MORE

New Garda Operating Model has begun despite criticism

Whelan has showed no remorse for his horrifying crimes. After murdering Ms Sweeney, he discarded his weapon, went home and changed his clothes before returning to the murder scene. After police arrived, he laughed and said “It’s a pity I didn’t do more,” when he was told that Ms O’Leary had survived.

He has continued to torment the Sweeney and O’Leary families by appealing his sentence all the way to the Supreme Court and the European Court of Human Rights.

Nichola Sweeney was killed by a stab wound to her heart in her bedroom.
Nichola Sweeney was killed by a stab wound to her heart in her bedroom.

Whelan’s legal aid is estimated to have cost the taxpayer hundreds of thousands of euros.

Ms O’Leary said: “He has showed no remorse, he’s appealed his sentence every step of the way. How can you say that someone like that has been rehabilitated?

“He is a serious danger to society. When he is released on parole, he will kill again.

“By releasing him, the minister of justice is endangering society.”

The Sweeney family and Ms O’Leary have had to fight for information about Whelan’s day releases and for updates on his parole hearing, which is scheduled for November next year.

Ms O’Leary said: “It was such a shock hearing that he had been out already. I thought I wouldn’t have to think about him being free for at least another 20 years.

“He’s 37 now. When he’s released, he will still have a chance to start his life again and have a family but he denied Nichola that opportunity.

“For years, I was terrified to leave my room at night in case I saw my family being massacred. It was so traumatic.

“Now, I’ve learned to feel comfortable and safe again. I’ve made a life for myself that I love in Cork, and he has been left back here. The last time he was released, he was just up the road from where I live.

“That is not fair and it’s not safe. He has not been rehabilitated in prison and he will kill again.”

Ms O’Leary and the Sweeney family have been interviewed for a Prime Time documentary, to be broadcast tonight on RTÉ One at 9.35pm.

READ MORE

Attorney General to grant new inquest into Stardust blaze

More on this topic

Gardaí target €400k a year operation selling poitin to rough sleepers in CorkGardaí target €400k a year operation selling poitin to rough sleepers in Cork

Juvenile arrested in relation to aggravated burglary in LimerickJuvenile arrested in relation to aggravated burglary in Limerick

A third of Irish people have lost money to fraud, new survey revealsA third of Irish people have lost money to fraud, new survey reveals

Four arrested after firearm and drugs seized in LongfordFour arrested after firearm and drugs seized in Longford


TOPIC: Crime

More in this Section

New Tulsa CEO wants to turn agency away from being 'defensive' organisationNew Tulsa CEO wants to turn agency away from being 'defensive' organisation

PSNI reviewing admissions by former priest over IRA pastPSNI reviewing admissions by former priest over IRA past

Flights to continue as normal at Dublin and Cork Airports in no-deal BrexitFlights to continue as normal at Dublin and Cork Airports in no-deal Brexit

Brexit has injected tension back into British-Irish relations, says BlairBrexit has injected tension back into British-Irish relations, says Blair


Lifestyle

Dawn Bradfield is from Kilmurry, near Macroom, Co Cork, and stars in the stage adaptation of Louise O’Neill’s novel, Asking For It, which returns to the Everyman in Cork tonight and continues until Saturday, October 5. The play then moves to the Gaiety Theatre in Dublin from Oct 9-26.A Question of Taste: Dawn Bradfield

LOATH to describe herself as a vocational writer as she thinks that’s pretentious, Sarah Harte says her need to write is “more like a disease.”Sarah Harte returning to her love of fiction

Cork director John Crowley impressed with Brooklyn and Intermission. Now he helms the film adaptation of bestselling book The Goldfinch, writes Esther McCarthy.Cork director John Crowley on bringing The Goldfinch to the big screen

IN MY work, as a systemically trained family psychotherapist, I am always looking at the ecologies in which we live.Examine Yourself: We have to listen to our bodies if we are to survive

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, September 25, 2019

  • 1
  • 13
  • 17
  • 26
  • 30
  • 35
  • 19

Full Lotto draw results »