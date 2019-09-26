Sinead O’Leary: ‘I fear Peter Whelan will kill again’

The surviving victim of Rochestown murderer Peter Whelan has warned that he will kill again — after hearing that he was freed from jail on day release after serving just six years of a life sentence.

Sinead O’Leary, then 19, was getting ready for a night out with her best friend, Nichola Sweeney, 20, at her home in Rochestown, Co Cork, when Whelan, a neighbour who they did not know, broke into the house on a motiveless, murderous rampage.

Ms O’Leary survived the horrific attack with life-changing injuries, but Ms Sweeney was killed by a fatal stab wound to the heart in her bedroom on April 27, 2002.

Whelan was sentenced to life in prison for Ms Sweeney’s murder, and 15 years for Ms O’Leary’s attempted murder. The sentences were to run consecutively.

But after serving 11 of the 15 years for attempted murder, and just six years for killing Ms Sweeney, Whelan was out of prison on escorted day release — without the prior knowledge of the Sweeney and O’Leary families.

Peter Whelan: Convicted of Nichola Sweeney’s murder and attempted murder of Sinead O’Leary.

Ms O’Leary said: “It’s farcical that he has been out just six years into a life sentence. Is that all Nichola’s life was worth? Six years?

“I feel completely abandoned by the State. I was a State witness, I thought that the State would protect me, but all the protection is for him.

He tried to kill me that night. He thought I was dead. Afterwards, he said that he should have done more to me. How do I know that he won’t come back for me when he’s out?

“It’s insane that the authorities wouldn’t tell me about his release.

“Now I have to appeal to the public through the media for protection, because the State has made me very vulnerable.”

Whelan has showed no remorse for his horrifying crimes. After murdering Ms Sweeney, he discarded his weapon, went home and changed his clothes before returning to the murder scene. After police arrived, he laughed and said “It’s a pity I didn’t do more,” when he was told that Ms O’Leary had survived.

He has continued to torment the Sweeney and O’Leary families by appealing his sentence all the way to the Supreme Court and the European Court of Human Rights.

Nichola Sweeney was killed by a stab wound to her heart in her bedroom.

Whelan’s legal aid has cost the taxpayer hundreds of thousands of euros.

Ms O’Leary said: “He has showed no remorse, he’s appealed his sentence every step of the way. How can you say that someone like that has been rehabilitated?

“He is a serious danger to society. When he is released on parole, he will kill again.

“By releasing him, the minister of justice is endangering society.”

The Sweeney family and Ms O’Leary have had to fight for information about Whelan’s day releases and for updates on his parole hearing, which is scheduled for November next year.

Ms O’Leary said: “It was such a shock hearing that he had been out already. I thought I wouldn’t have to think about him being free for at least another 20 years.

“He’s 37 now. When he’s released, he will still have a chance to start his life again and have a family but he denied Nichola that opportunity.

“For years, I was terrified to leave my room at night in case I saw my family being massacred. It was so traumatic.

“Now, I’ve learned to feel comfortable and safe again. I’ve made a life for myself that I love in Cork, and he has been left back here. The last time he was released, he was just up the road from where I live.

“That is not fair and it’s not safe. He has not been rehabilitated in prison and he will kill again.”

Ms O’Leary and the Sweeney family have been interviewed for a Prime Time documentary, to be broadcast tonight on RTÉ One at 9.35pm.