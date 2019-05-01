Simon: Stronger tenant protections needed to help reduce record homeless figures

The Simon Communities in Ireland says stronger tenant protections are needed to help reduce record homeless figures.

The charity has been responding to the latest figures released last night.

They show 10,305 people in emergency accommodation in March, the highest number ever recorded.

Spokesperson for Simon Communities, Paul Sheehan, says he is worried people are becoming used to hearing high figures and the public might become complacent about the issue.

"Well, we're concerned that this will become the norm," Mr Sheehan.

"It will be normal to hear, month after month, that more people - more men, women and children - are stuck in emergency accommodation.

"And if that creeps into the psyche, so to speak, then we're concerned that nothing will be done to address the crisis."