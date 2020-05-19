News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Simon Harris wants return of cancer screenings as soon as possible

Services like BreastCheck have been paused because of the pandemic.
By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, May 19, 2020 - 04:51 PM

The Health Minister says he wants to bring back cancer screening as soon as possible.

Simon Harris says reintroducing screening has to be done in a safe way.

He is encouraging anyone with cancer symptoms to contact their GP immediately.

He says: "If you think of something like mammograms, that could involve moving away from the mobile van unit, it could involve PPE.

"There is obviously physical contact in relation to a mammogram. This will be decided based on public health advice, not political opinion.

"Today the most important thing is that if you have a symptom in relation to cancer, bleeding, a lump, or any concern,

"Go to your GP today, don't wait, go to your GP today."

Medical officials have previously raised concerns at the fall in people presenting themselves to GPs with cancer symptoms.

The HSE says the number of cancer referrals by GPs dropped by more than a half since the outbreak of Covid-19.

People should not ignore signs of cancer during Covid-19 crisis says Doctors

