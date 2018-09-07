Home»Breaking News»ireland

Simon Harris to meet Dr Scally next week as department gets CervicalCheck findings

Friday, September 07, 2018 - 09:32 PM

Simon Harris will meet early next week with Dr Gabriel Scally, who has been tasked by the Government to investigate the CervicalCheck controversy.

It comes after the Department of Health confirmed tonight that it has received the findings of the review into the findings of the controversy.

It is expected Minister Harris will present Dr Scally's report to the Cabinet on Wednesday.

The report is also being sent to the Attorney General.

Dr Scally was asked by the Government to investigate a range of issues, in preparation for the Commission of Investigation which has been promised by the Government.

