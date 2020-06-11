Simon Harris: People should wear face masks on public transport and in shops

People should wear face masks while on public transport or in enclosed areas like shops, Health Minister Simon Harris has told the Dáil.

Accepting that the messaging on this issue so far has been “confused”, Mr Harris said it is the clear view of our public health experts, of our National Public Health Emergency Team and of Government that people should wear non-medical face coverings when on public transport and in indoor public areas including retail outlets.

He said masks should also be worn by people when visiting the homes of those who are cocooning, when visiting residential care facilities, or when in an indoor work environment in which it is difficult to maintain a distance of 2m: "We will implement a public awareness campaign in this regard.

We need such a public awareness campaign. I take the implicit and fair criticism that the messaging in this regard has been confused. This is possibly because so many different people and experts have an opinion on the matter.

Fianna Fáil TD Paul McAuliffe referred to comments from Taoiseach Leo Varadkar that Ireland is compliant with WHO guidelines and in line with other European Union countries with regard to the use of facemasks.

“Walking around the city, however, one would have to wonder if that is true,” he said adding the wearing of facemasks was recommended by NPHET more than six weeks ago but now, in mid-June, very few Irish people are wearing them.

Mr Harris said the transmission rate for Covid-19 remains "remarkably stable", that the R rate is between 0.4 and 0.8, basically unchanged, and still below 1, despite the lifting of restrictions.

He said it will be next week before a decision on when hairdressers will re-open is likely to be made.

He was responding to questions from Limerick TD Kieran O’Donnell who raised the issue amid suggestions they could come back early on June 29.

Mr Harris said it has been recommended by NPHET that the easing of restrictions could be possible to do that in two phases rather than three.

“We are now looking at what belongs in each phase and NPHET will provide guidance to the Government on that. I presume it may have started consideration today, and it is likely the Government will consider this matter next week. I hope, therefore, that by the end of next week we will have a direct answer to the question regarding into what phases each of the remaining sectors will fit,” he said.

Mr Harris said he is well aware of the need for certainty.

"I know this is actually a serious issue, especially for the people for whom this is their livelihood.

This industry employs many people in towns, villages and cities across the country. Like every other industry, there is a desire to have certainty about when it will be possible to get back to work.

"I also know that for many people getting their hair done has a mental health element as well. Many of our older citizens get their hair done every week, not because their hair needs to be done every week, but because it is part of how we feel good about ourselves.

"I acknowledge the health and well-being aspect of doing that as well," he said.